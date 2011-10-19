A man walks into the headquarters of Japanese life insurer Mitsui Life Insurance Co., Ltd. in Tokyo July 27, 2009. The characters read, ''Mitsui Life''. REUTERS/Stringer

TOKYO Mitsui Life Insurance will invest more than 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in the October-March period and plans to allocate most of that to yen bonds, while it will continue cutting its exposure to Japanese equities, the firm's head of investment said on Wednesday.

Japan's fifth-largest private insurer will also look to invest in foreign bonds as the global economy improves, after slashing such holdings by about 30 billion yen in April-September, Akihiro Fujioka told Reuters in an interview.

Mitsui Life, which had assets under management of 7.16 trillion yen ($93 billion) as of June 30, thinks Europe's debt crisis will stabilize and the economies of Japan and the United States will pick up toward the end of the financial year.

"With the extreme pessimism over the debt crisis showing some signs of receding, I think we've already seen the bottom of U.S. (10-year Treasury) yields at below 1.7 percent," Fujioka said.

"We may still see some volatility, but U.S. bond yields are more likely to climb from the low during the second-half of the year."

Fujioka said the U.S. economy will improve due to a series of monetary easing steps from the Federal Reserve and President Barack Obama's stimulus measures.

He added that Europe's debt problems are likely to stabilize, with signals from core euro zone countries showing stronger commitment to resolving the crisis.

Mitsui Life will keep fully hedging currency risk on foreign investments.

In Mitsui Life's portfolio of foreign bonds, it holds slightly over 50 percent in U.S. dollar-denominated debt, with the rest in euro-denominated paper.

LITTLE ITALY

Mitsui Life holds a small amount of Italian bonds, but does not own debt from the other so-called PIIGS nations-- Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain, Fujioka said. He declined to give further details, however.

The yield on 10-year U.S. notes last month dropped as far as 1.674 percent, while the German 10-year yield touched a record low of 1.636 percent. That compared with a 10-year Japanese government bond yield of about 1 percent.

Mitsui Life forecasts the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes will move in a range of 1.8-3.0 percent in the October-March period, Fujioka said.

Mitsui Life also expects Japanese government bond yields to rise on the perception that the domestic economy will improve toward year-end, he said.

The life insurer plans to allocate most of its October-March investment to yen bonds after adding 70 billion yen to this asset class during the first half, he said.

Mitsui forecasts the key 10-year JGB yield will move in a range of 0.9-1.4 percent.

The life insurer cut its loan allocation by 30 billion yen in April-September, Fujioka said. It expects demand for loans to be sluggish during the second half of the year, making it possible to allocate more funds to domestic and foreign bonds.

The company plans to further reduce its holdings of domestic stocks after cutting them by tens of billion yen during the first half, Fujioka said.

Mitsui Life's Japanese equities holdings had fallen to 270.2 billion yen by the end of June, down 23 percent from 349 billion yen at the end of March, the life insurer's first-quarter results showed.

Fujioka expects the benchmark Nikkei stock average .N225 to move in a range of 8,000 to 10,000.

($1 = 76.755 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo and Takefumi Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Radford)