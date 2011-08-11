TOKYO Rice futures are normalizing after soaring on their debut in Japan this week on fears over contamination from radiation, and prices are expected to reflect physical demand and supply if more tests show the staple food is radiation-free, the head of the Tokyo Grain Exchange said.

Japan revived rice futures trading on Monday after 72 years, though no trades were completed on the first day on the TGE as circuit breakers were triggered throughout the session with buy and sell orders nearly 40 percent above the exchange's pre-trade reference price.

Concerns have grown over the safety of rice crops after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, spreading radiation over a large part of northeast Japan. That resulted in excessive radiation levels in various agricultural products and water.

But preliminary tests this week, the first to be carried out according to farm ministry guidelines, showed samples of rice grown in a town in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo did not contain radioactive cesium of more than 200 becquerels per kg.

"Monday's buy and sell orders overshot due to concerns about tight supply from radiation contamination fears, but the results from Chiba gave some assurance and helped stabilize prices," Tokyo Grain Exchange President Yoshiaki Watanabe told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"It is one test and we need to see more results. Once all results are out, the market will reflect real demand and supply balances."

The TGE set a pre-trade reference price of 13,500 yen per 60 kg on Monday, in line with market expectations, but buy and sell orders last stood at 18,500 yen for the most active January contract on Monday, prompting the exchange to raise the reference price for Tuesday.

The January contract settled at 15,720 yen on Thursday, while the front-month November contract settled at 16,820 yen, reflecting stronger demand for rice from last year harvested before the radiation scare, and deliverable for the November contract.

"The price move in the first week is an important gauge for whether the new market can offer a normal price level to boost investor confidence. Looking at where prices are currently, I feel we have so far achieved that goal," Watanabe said.

The smaller Kansai Commodities Exchange, which also listed rice futures on Monday, saw its most active January contract first trade at 19,210 yen. It was at 17,510 yen on Thursday.

Watanabe said the narrowing differences between the two exchanges also reflected an emerging conformity in prices of futures.

Watanabe said his exchange properly managed the market by triggering circuit breakers on the first trading day.

"We are responsible for managing the market and for having trade start at a normal level, so we used circuit breakers as offer prices were overblown," he said.

"We will control an abnormal market move on a single day, but we don't intend to control sharp swings spanning a longer period of time."

A lack of sellers in the new market is one reason behind the

overshot prices, with a powerful farm cooperative group opposing rice futures trading. The body has long held control over rice prices.

Watanabe said the exchange was working to lure independent, large-scale farmers, especially those in the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan's top rice producer, and the third-largest producer, Akita prefecture, in northern Japan.

HEDGING TOOL

Both exchanges decided to relaunch futures trading before the earthquake and tsunami, aiming to offer a hedging tool against price swings for farmers, distributors and others involved in the industry.

"The high market prices should be an incentive for producers to sell, so there should be no reason why they stay away from the futures market," Watanabe said.

The November contract may fall below the benchmark January contract if most rice inspections result in radiation-free crops, prompting farmers and distributors to dump last year's rice. This would boost demand for this year's crop and could push up prices for contracts beyond January, which are deliverable from the January contract, industry officials say.

Even if brands deliverable against futures were found to contain radioactive cesium and banned from shipment, physical rice would be secured through the spot market, Watanabe said.

"The futures market provides a tool to hedge against price swings for either case," he said.

Tokyo-based research firm Rice Databank Co forecast that Japan's rice harvest this year will be average, with slightly above average harvests expected from Chiba, Ibaraki, Fukushima and Miyagi in the north and east of Japan. Many of those areas are also subject to radiation contamination inspections.

TGE's trading volume on Tuesday was 6,765 lots, above its target of 5,000 lots, but it fell to 2,989 lots on Wednesday.

Watanabe said he was not concerned about trading volumes right now, as heightened volatility in global financial markets across the board is prompting investors to rebalance their assets within more liquid and developed markets.

"We need to watch developments over weeks and months before forming trading ranges and price levels which are deemed normal by market players," he said. Once these track records are built, a broader range of participants including foreign investors will consider including rice futures in their portfolio.

The TGE and Kansai exchanges plan to list rice futures for a trial period of two years to assess the pros and cons of trading and see if there are any structural issues that need to be addressed before moving to full-fledged trading.

(Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Joseph Radford)