CHICAGO U.S. hog and cattle futures moved higher Wednesday as a move in Europe to help Spain's troubled banks ignited the stock market rally, triggering widespread commodity buying.

Hog futures drew further support from tight near-term hog supply expectations.

And live cattle future's discount compared with recent cash cattle sales attracted buyers.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange hogs jumped from start in response to late-Tuesday's sharp cash hog price rise that soured Wednesday morning.

Still, bullish players clung to sentiment hog numbers are now scarce after producers rushed animals ahead of last week's Memorial Day holiday.

Spot June hogs ended 0.850 cent higher at 91.950 cents per lb. Most-actively traded July finished up 1.125 cent to 92.700 cents.

The government on Wednesday morning quoted the cash hog price in the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market at $87.69 per cwt. It was $3.05 per cwt lower after being up $3.61 Tuesday evening.

Skeptics of a perceived hog marketing "hole" pointed to increased hog weights which, they said, suggests abundant supplies.

They also contend cash hog prices could suffer if packers resort to cutting slaughter rates in an effort to recover lost margins.

HedgersEdge estimated the average pork packer margin at a negative $13.75 per head, compared with a negative $12.05 on Tuesday and a negative $9.90 last week.

Meanwhile, deferred-month hog and cattle futures benefited from corn market strength. Livestock producers may feed fewer animals if feed costs remain high.

CATTLE UP ON DISCOUNT, SPREADS

CME live cattle ended moderately higher as June future's discount to last week's $121 per cwt cash trade spawned spreading into that month.

Spot June live cattle closed up 0.550 cent at 117.675 cents per lb. Most-actively traded August ended up 0.100 cent to 119.300 cents.

Nonetheless, cattle futures fluctuated as traders debated near-term cash and beef price direction while at times being pulled up by higher hog futures.

Packers in the southern Plains bid $118 per cwt for cash-basis cattle against $122 to $123 asking prices from feedlots.

Beef processors are flush with money to pay up for supplies if need be. But, they may resist doing so given more cattle for sale than last week and a seasonal increase in supplies soon.

The average beef packer margin was at a positive $21.40 per head, compared with a positive $20.05 last week.

Also, supermarkets may be less inclined to stock up on large amounts of beef with wholesale boxed beef prices slowly gaining on the $200 per cwt high record.

"With choice beef getting near $200, the market's afraid the next move is south," said Bob Short with PFGBest.

"It (futures) would like to go south but can't with hogs and the stock market going north," he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday morning estimated wholesale choice beef, or boxed beef, at $197.19 per cwt, up 79 cents from Tuesday. Select cuts were down 63 cents to $184.52.

June buying pushed it through the 20 and 10-day moving average resistance levels at 117.37 and 117.49 cents.

Spreading out of August caused it to settle near where its 10 and 20-day moving average level converged at 119.29 cents.

Feeder cattle futures turned lower on profit taking and fund selling.

The market was also pressured by the higher corn market which could increase costs for cattle feeders.

August feeder cattle ended 1.225 cents lower at 157.950 cents. September closed 0.750 cent lower at 159.250 cents.