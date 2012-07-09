Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON London Metal Exchange (LME)shareholders will vote on July 25 on a 1.4 billion pound takeover proposal by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK), the LME said on Monday.

The LME, the world's largest marketplace for metals like copper and aluminum, said in a statement it has sent documents to its shareholders on the takeover plan.

HKEx and the LME announced on June 15 they had agreed on the acquisition, which will give LME members a gateway to China, the world's biggest metals buyer.

Some shareholders have voiced opposition to the takeover and top shareholder JP Morgan (JPM.N) is reluctant to vote in favor, sources familiar with the matter have said.

The largest shareholders are banks.

But due to a voting structure designed to preserve the influence of smaller shareholders - often industrial users and producers of metal - the deal could fail if many of them oppose the bid, which has to be approved by 75 percent of shares and 50 percent of shareholders.

Many shareholder members who own and use the 135-year old exchange fear a sale might alter its unique, complex structure of futures trading and end the low fees system.

HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has promised that until at least January 1, 2015, his exchange will preserve the LME brand, its open-outcry trading and unique structure.

