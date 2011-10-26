Australian one dollar coins are displayed in this photo illustration taken in Sydney July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY The Australian dollar fell about half a U.S. cent and debt futures rallied on Wednesday as markets moved to fully price in a November rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia on the back of surprisingly soft inflation data.

The New Zealand dollar marked time ahead of a policy announcement by the RBNZ, while both were still hostage to the euro zone leaders' summit.

The Aussie slid to a low of $1.0355, from $1.0435, after key measures of underlying inflation came in at 0.3 percent in the third quarter, well below a forecast reading of 0.6 percent.

The closely watched inflation report showed two core consumer price indexes rising just 2.3 percent and 2.6 percent on the year, well within the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) 2-3 percent target band.

"Quite clearly, current settings for interest rates - which assumed much stronger global and Australian growth and a worsening profile for underlying inflation - are too high," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors.

"We expect a 0.25 percent cut in the cash rate taking it to 4.5 percent at next week's RBA Board meeting."

Interbank futures rallied across the strip, with the November contract fully factoring in a rate of 4.5 percent. By March, the market has 100 basis points worth of rate cuts discounted.

"We believe this is too aggressive a profile for the RBA to deliver. Nonetheless, the market is still factoring a significant amount of risk premium for a major shock to the global economy that will lead the RBA to deliver emergency rate cuts," said Damien McColough, an analyst at Westpac.

Much will depend on the outcome of the EU summit on Wednesday. Prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the region's debt crisis looked dim, with deep disagreement on critical aspects of the potential agreement.

Australian debt futures posted solid gains, with the three-year contract 0.18 points higher at 96.250 while the 10-year gained 0.13 points to 95.590.

The Aussie last stood at $1.0371, versus $1.0457 late in New York, having broken the 200-day moving average at $1.0395. Next support was seen at $1.0313.

It lost ground against the yen and euro and gave back some gains against the kiwi. It fell to NZ$1.3003, off a four-month high of NZ$1.3125 touched on Tuesday.

The Aussie also pulled back from a 14-year peak on its Canadian counterpart, hit after the Bank of Canada surprised by dropping its tightening bias.

The New Zealand dollar stood at $0.7969, having traded in a tight range between $0.7939 and $0.7978.

"Topside gains would only come reluctantly and off the back of a stronger Aussie dollar and euro," ANZ-National analysts said in a market note.

The kiwi had been struggling after a soft inflation number backed views of low rates for longer, along with a cut in the forecast payout to the economically vital dairy sector.

Support for the kiwi is seen at $0.7901 and $0.7861, while the first line of resistance is seen at $0.8010.

The kiwi's cause was not helped by a third consecutive monthly fall in the National Bank of NZ's business confidence survey.

Attention is now on the NZ central bank's rate review on Thursday, with expectations that rates will be held steady because of the global outlook. The statement will be scrutinized for any hint of when rates will start to rise.

Financial market pricing implies little chance of a rise before the middle of next year.

NZ government bonds tracked a big rally in U.S. Treasuries on safety buying, with local yields generally lower across the curve.

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux)