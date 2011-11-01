Australian one dollar coins are displayed in this photo illustration taken in Sydney July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY The Aussie skidded on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates in the first easing in two-and-a-half years, and investors wagered on more.

The Aussie fell almost a cent to $1.0432 after the RBA cut its cash rate 25 basis points to 4.5 percent, saying inflation was now likely to be more consistent with its long-term target in 2012 and 2013.

"They are more downbeat on global growth, as you expect in the current environment, but also a bit more relaxed about inflation," said Ben Jarman, economist at JPMorgan.

"The way they described it, it doesn't give us any sense that there will necessarily be follow-up rate cuts."

Yet, interbank futures implied rates could be at 4 percent by February, continuing a long phase of aggressive pricing by the market.

Australian debt futures jumped, with the three-year contract 0.09 points higher at 96.190 and the 10-year up 0.095 points at 95.555.

The central bank last cut rates in April 2009 when it was easing sharply in response to the global financial crisis.

The local dollar last traded at $1.0436, from $1.0521 in New York, having already slid 1.5 percent on Monday after Japan intervened to sell massive amounts of yen for U.S. dollars. This lifted the U.S. currency across the board.

The Australian dollar has now fallen 2.5 percent in just two sessions.

Earlier on Tuesday, a softer-than-expected reading for China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI), briefly knocked the Aussie. But that was offset when the final reading for HSBC's China PMI showed a strong expansion of manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy.

It is not unusual for the two PMI indices to produce conflicting results and markets have been looking for signs China is heading for a soft, rather than hard, economic slowdown.

The Aussie is sensitive to news from China, the biggest buyer of Australian commodities.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR

The New Zealand dollar dodged the Aussie's decline to hold at $0.8057, from $0.8059 in New York. It dropped 1.7 percent on Monday following Japan's intervention.

"We have quite a bit of data this week and I doubt you're going to see people taking big positions just after the RBA, when you got these other risks around," said Daniel Brdanovic, head of institutional sales at HSBC.

"The market is not as bullish as it was last week. To be risk-on at this stage is probably a big call. It's a big week and it's going to be very choppy," Brdanovic added.

He expected the kiwi to be capped around $0.8240, after gaining 6.2 percent in October, best since May 2009.

The Antipodeans retreated against the yen from Monday's post-intervention highs, with the Aussie down to 81.66 yen from an offshore peak of nearly 84 yen.

The kiwi followed, drifting to 62.96 yen from a high of 64.51 yen.

The New Zealand dollar hardly reacted to wages data showing subdued growth amid a flat jobs market, reaffirming bets for rates to stay on hold well into 2012.

The New Zealand government bond prices held onto gains, with yields dipping around 4.5 basis points.

