LONDON European Central Bank buying of Italian and Spanish debt pushed the two countries' bond yields sharply lower on Monday, while German Bunds rose sharply as investors unnerved by a U.S. ratings downgrade ditched stocks for safer assets.

Traders said the ECB was mostly buying five-year Italian and Spanish bonds, although it also bought maturities up to 10 years, alongside other peripheral paper, after it said on Sunday it would "actively implement" its bond-buying program.

Italian and Spanish yields fell by up to a full point across the curve. Ten-year Italian yields were last 5.33 percent, off session lows of 5.18 percent -- levels last seen on July 22 after the second Greek bailout was agreed -- trading 12 bps over their Spanish equivalent.

The ECB move was seen only a temporary solution, though, due to the sheer size of Italy's bond market -- $1.6 trillion. Longer term, more profound measures need to be taken or some of the euro zone risks breaking up, some analysts say.

"They can keep it up for some weeks, but I don't think it can have a lasting impact on the market," said Glenn Marci, interest rate strategist at DZ Bank.

"If Italian spreads continue to widen, they would not be able to keep them under control. They would need much more ammunition to keep the market down. The last bond purchases were in Greece, Portugal and Ireland, but those are small (markets)."

Traders estimate the bank has sold up to 2 billion euros of paper in lots of 20-25 million euros through a large number of dealers. This means that the psychological impact was greater than the actual buying impact and the ECB may have to step up the game in the next few days, they said.

"By buying a (billion) here or there you might get some fast money acting and some spread tightening, but the underlying trend would still be for spreads to widen," one trader said.

The ECB's bond purchases are aimed at buying some time until the EFSF bailout fund's recently acquired powers to intervene in secondary markets are approved by national parliaments, which can happen as soon as next month.

But with a firepower of 440 billion euros, doubts that it can fight an Italian and Spanish debt selloff are fairly strong.

"If you would push the EFSF fund to a trillion or something you may see some buyers from inside (the market)," the trader said.

FRENCH CDS JUMP

A rush out of stocks into U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. downgrade by Standard & Poor's to AA+ pushed Bund futures more than a full point higher at 133.46.

The contract traded within a wide range of 130.57 and 133.67. Ten-year German yields dropped below 2.25 percent during the session.

"It's a massive asset allocation out of stocks and into Bunds," a second trader said.

"Italy and Spain are ring-fenced for now by the ECB but outside of that the focus is on the global situation and are we looking at interest rate cuts and global liquidity injections?"

The cost of insuring French debt against default hit a record high of 160 bps on Monday, up 15.5 bps on the day, as the sovereign is seen as the next in line to potentially lose its triple-A rating.

French CDS rose some 55 bps since July 22 on worries the euro zone debt crisis could spread to core countries as well. Last week, the 10-year French/German government bond yield spread hit euro lifetime highs of 91 bps.

(Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan; graphic by Scott Barber; editing by Stephen Nisbet)