LONDON German government bonds were steady early on Tuesday, supported by the prospect of more gloomy economic data adding to fears about growth in the euro zone's debt laden countries.

First readings of euro zone manufacturing and services activity in August are due on Tuesday with economists polled by Reuters expecting a contraction in the manufacturing sector.

The ZEW German investor sentiment indicator is also seen falling sharply as worries over the sovereign debt crisis weigh.

"We would expect downside risks will continue to dominate price action, as...we are at a stage where a recession is much more credible as an outcome than a swift pick up -- this was not true few weeks ago," RBS rate strategists said in a note.

September Bund futures were flat at 135.18 with 10-year bond yields 2 basis points higher at 2.119 percent.

Investors are likely to be reluctant to take aggressive positions ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

German opposition to an anti-crisis package for the euro zone, coupled with a week-long row over collateral for new Greek bailout loans also kept the safe-haven bid for Bunds intact despite some profit-taking after benchmark yields sank to record lows last week.

Spain will sell up to 3 billion euros of 3- and 6-month T-bills, and should pay lower rates than last month due to support for the country's debt by the European Central Bank's bond buying program.

The premium investors demand to hold Spanish bonds rather than German Bunds has fallen over 100 basis points since the ECB reactivated the program in a bid to prevent Italian and Spanish bond yields reaching unsustainable levels.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)