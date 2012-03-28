NEW YORK Government debt prices fell on Wednesday as investors made room in their portfolios for $35 billion worth of new five-year notes, the second part of this week's $99 billion in longer-dated supply.

Prior to the five-year auction, the Fed plans to buy $4.50 billion to $5.25 billion in Treasuries due in May 2020 to Feb 2022 for "Operation Twist," its $400 billion bond program aimed to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term interest rates.

The latest Fed purchase, together with a weaker-than-expected report on durable goods orders, curbed the decline in bond prices, traders said.

The five-year note "is in a shaky position" because it is not a maturity that the Fed buys for "Operation Twist" and could struggle more than other maturities if the economy shows further signs of gaining traction, said Thomas Roth, executive director in U.S. government trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.

On the other hand, he said the five-year auction "should do fine" because of the recent yield spike could entice yield-hungry investors and also because of the Fed's commitment to rockbottom rates.

The bond market also gave back some of Tuesday's gains, as traders pared back bullish bets in anticipation of possible hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in a rare television interview that the U.S. central bank might embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchase, known as QE3, to boost sluggish U.S. economic growth.

Bernanke told ABC news on Tuesday, "It's far too early to declare victory" in the domestic recovery, a view which he expressed on Monday. Those remarks helped shore up the bond market after it saw more the worst weekly sell-off since last June more than a week ago.

Despite some promising signs from the labor market and less financial distress in Europe, Bernanke said, "We need to be cautious and make sure this is sustainable," but he offered no signal the Fed is ready to engage in QE3 soon.

"He doesn't have to latitude to speak about QE3 given the divergence of opinions about it," Roth said, referring to senior Fed officials who have been vocally opposed to the Fed engaging in more asset purchase.

The improvement in the U.S. economy appears to have plateaued with mild pullbacks in housing and manufacturing activities. More data suggesting first-quarter gross domestic product could fall short of an expected 1.9 percent growth rate could stoke fears of recession and fuel bets the Fed would implement QE3.

The government said durable goods orders rose 2.2 percent in February after a surprising 3.6 percent drop in January. Analysts had predicted a 3.0 percent increase.

The mildly weaker-than-expected readings on demand for airplanes, refrigerators and other big-ticket items helped the market pare losses, but they were not enough to change the market direction.

So these higher Treasury yields should encourage bidding for the new five-year government securities from investment funds and foreign investors, which would be a repeat at Tuesday's $35 billion two-year note sale, analysts said.

In the "when-issued" market, the five-year note issue due in March 2017 was expected to sell at 1.054 percent, which would be highest clearing level at a five-year auction in five months.

In the open market, the five-year issue sold in February was down 2/32 in price with a 1.03 percent yield, its 200-day moving average and up 1 basis point from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

Benchmark 10-year notes traded down 5/32 with their yield at 2.21 percent, hovering at its 200-day moving average and up 2 basis points from Tuesday.

The 30-year bond was down 15/32, yielding 3.33 percent, up nearly 3 basis points from late Tuesday. The 30-year is below its 4-1/2-month high of 3.4920 percent set last Monday and its 200-day moving average of 3.3628 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)