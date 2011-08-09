NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields dropped, with two-year notes setting record lows, after the Federal Reserve said it is likely to keep interest rates low for at least another two years in a bid to support the flagging economy.

The statement overturned earlier weakness, when investors had ventured back into riskier assets, looking for value after Monday's global selloff in stocks, corporate bonds and industrial commodities.

"I think people were surprised that they pinned the date on 2013 for keeping rates that low," said James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.

The statement sent shorter-dated debt yields to new lows. Two-year notes fell as low as 0.26 percent and three-year notes dropped to 0.30 percent.

With a struggling economy and no prospect of near-term rate increases, ten-year notes may also revisit their low yield of 2.04 percent reached in December 2008.

"You'd have to think at some point we'll go back down and test that 2.04 for the record low on 10s," said Newman.

The benchmark notes were last up 13/32 in price to yield 2.27 percent.

