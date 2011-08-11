LONDON Ten-year German government bond yields rose in nervous trade on Thursday as European stocks rebounded but concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could spread to the bloc's core economies was seen likely to limit the upside.

The 10-year French/German yield spread narrowed after volatile trade in the previous session when rumors of a French sovereign downgrade and others related to bank Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) financial solidity -- all denied -- hammered stocks and boosted safe-haven Bunds.

The European Central Bank was again seen buying Italian and Spanish bonds, a trader said. The ECB started buying those bonds this week in a bid to calm market nerves and bring down yields widely seen as unsustainable. Spanish 10-year yields dipped below 5 percent, their lowest since February.

But the sharp reaction to the French rumors highlighted how worried investors were that the euro crisis could yet spread.

"It's clear that until we have a response from politicians, the market will be moving all over," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, fixed income strategist at Lloyds Bank.

Politicians had to show commitment to fiscal discipline and implement a July agreement to increase the power of the euro zone rescue fund as soon as possible to contain contagion risks, analysts said.

The German Bund future fell 33 ticks to 133.77 as European stocks rebounded and rose nearly 2 percent .FTEU3.

The 10-year German bond yield jumped 5.5 basis points higher to 2.25 percent off an earlier low of 2.19 percent, which was not far from its lowest level in nearly a year hit on Wednesday at 2.17 percent.

Euro zone leaders agreed in July to give the EFSF rescue fund power to buy sovereign bonds on the secondary market and to extend to Greece a new multi-billion euro bailout. The expansion of the EFSF's role has to be endorsed by national parliaments.

"Officials are already behind the curve on (broadening the scope of the EFSF), so whatever has been agreed will be implemented but will have to go a step further because the market will have moved against it," Georgolopoulos said.

VOLATILE

The market was very nervous and would remain headline-driven for the foreseeable future but German bonds were getting increasingly expensive, a second trader said.

"I can't see what's going to stop it apart from at some stage you have got to look at outright levels of yields and think we are just getting a bit carried away as Bunds approach 2 percent," he said.

The 10-year French/German bond yield spread tightened 5 bps to 84 bps, down from a euro-era high of 91 bps hit last week.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday ordered his finance and budget ministers to find new ways to prune the public deficit.

Yields on 10-year Italian shed 3.6 basis points to 5.07 percent, while the Spanish equivalent eased 4.5 basis points to 4.99 percent.

"(The ECB) are buying Italian and Spanish bonds this morning, but only bits of them," the first trader said.

Another stumbling block for the euro zone was the global backdrop which has looked increasingly bleak in recent weeks.

After the Federal Reserve signaled it was keeping the door open to more monetary easing, investors will keep a close eye on U.S. data for any hints on whether the central bank may embark on a third round of quantitative easing.

U.S. weekly initial jobless claims are due later in the session, followed by retail sales for July on Friday.