NEW YORK Most U.S. Treasuries were stable on Monday, while long bond prices dropped, as stocks recovered and investors looked for signs of stability after a volatile week whipsawed prices and sent buyers scurrying to U.S. government debt.

Short-dated U.S. debt yields were little changed, after dropping to record low yields last week when the Federal Reserve said it expected to keep rates on hold for at least another two years.

Investors now expect longer-dated bonds to be the most volatile as investors reach for yield and on speculation that the Fed may extend bond purchases away from shorter-dated notes and toward 10-year notes to help stimulate the lagging economy.

"The front end is pretty much locked in. With the Fed statement last week the volatility in the front end is going to drop off the table," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasury trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

Now, "the action's going to be in the 7s, 10s and 30s."

Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in price to yield 2.26 percent. They earlier fell to 2.25 percent after a gauge of manufacturing in New York State showed the sector contracted for the third month in a row in August.

The note's yields last week plunged 30 basis points after the Fed statement and at one point tested their record low yield of 2.04 percent, first reached in December 2008.

Many analysts expect 10-year note yields may fall below 2 percent as the economy slows.

A risk to this call, however, is if investors begin to worry that Fed stimulus will increase inflation, which will dig into the already low bond yields.

"I think at some point people are going to start rethinking their inflation views," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The initial bias is always for them to go up, which implies that there will be people that want to sell longer Treasuries on the view that inflation is unlikely to reward a 2.30 percent yield on the 10-year," he said.

For the near term bond investors are likely to continue to keep a close eye on stock market performance, which will be the main driver of Treasuries' moves, said Comiskey.

"If equities continue to perform poorly, I think it will drive more fear into the marketplace here, and you'll see it reflected in yields," he said.

Meanwhile foreigners unloaded U.S. assets in June for a second straight month and were net sellers of Treasuries for the first time in more than two years as concern about a U.S. credit downgrade soured overseas demand, U.S. Treasury data showed on Monday.

Seven-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.55 percent.

Thirty-year bonds fell 6/32 in price to yield 3.73 percent, little changed from Friday.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )