NEW YORK U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday in choppy trading as stocks opened firmer, while rising producer prices raised some fears that inflation may be on the increase.

U.S. government debt has been largely moving inversely to equities as investors seek signs of stabilization after wild price swings sent investors pouring into safe-haven bonds.

Stocks have been supported by speculation the Federal Reserve will again intervene in the U.S. bond market in an attempt to shore up the lagging economy, with many expecting Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to hint at further support at his speech at the August 26 Jackson Hole, Wyoming conference.

"Part of the stabilization in the equity market is that there is some expectation that there is going to be something coming out of those meetings," said Alan De Rose, head trader of government trading and finance at Oppenheimer & Co in New York.

Trading in bonds was choppy however, as some investors took relative price weakness as an opportunity to buy more debt as fears the economy will weaken.

"It's a buy-on-dips mentality based on the recent downgrades in GDP and whether we are going to continue to decline," said Jim Golden, head of Treasury trading at Jefferies & Co in New York.

Rising inflation data has added a wild card to any possible Fed plans, especially as the U.S. central bank members are increasingly divided over monetary policy.

Three officials last week voted against the Fed's policy to keep rates on hold for at least another two years.

Data on Wednesday that showed that U.S. core producer prices rose at their fastest pace in six months in July also added to concern inflation may be accelerating.

Further confirmation of rising prices would make it more difficult for the Fed to pursue further stimulus.

"With three dissenters and inflation rising ... that is probably going to weigh a little bit in the equity market and provide (Treasuries) with a little bit of a better bid," said Oppenheimer's De Rose.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent, little changed from Tuesday.

Thirty-year bonds gained 3/32 in price to yield 3.66 percent, down from 3.67 percent late on Tuesday.

The breakeven rates on short-term and medium-term U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities trimmed their earlier losses on the producer price rise.

The yield gap between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasuries, a measure of investors' inflation expectations, was last quoted at 2.21 percent, down 0.2 basis point versus a 0.5 basis-point decline prior to the release of the PPI data.

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)