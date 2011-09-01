NEW YORK The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Thursday as the latest jobs and factory data stoked fears for a dismal August payrolls report and bets the Federal Reserve will introduce more stimulus to avert a new recession.

While some of the latest readings on the U.S. economy were not as dire as some had feared, traders concluded that on balance they signal that the recovery from the last recession has hit a wall.

"Economic data are still telling you that things are not improving," said Lee Cohen, head of government trading at Oppenheimer and Co in New York. "The markets always want candy from the Fed."

Some top officials at the U.S. central bank voiced support for more stimulus, including increasing the maturity of the Fed's $1.65 trillion in Treasuries holdings by buying longer-dated bonds, according to minutes of the Fed's August policy meeting released on Tuesday.

Investors' dour outlook on the jobs market and the economy, together with worries that Europe's debt crisis is spiraling out of control, has stoked buying of U.S. government debt.

"You have the chronic European issue right now. There doesn't seem to be a real solution in sight," said Lee Olver, president of Golden Sage Research Group in The Woodlands, Texas. "The U.S. is still a safe harbor for investors."

Thursday marked a solid start of the Treasuries market for September after it recorded a 2.78 percent return in August, which was the biggest one-month gain since December 2008 at the height of the global credit crunch, according to Barclays Capital.

Trading volume picked up from earlier this week, as traders adjusted holdings before Friday's payroll report. As of midday Thursday, Treasuries transactions were 8 percent above average, according to bond broker ICAP.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 17/32 with a yield of 2.17 percent, down 6 basis points on the day.

The 10-year yield recorded an intraday low of 1.976 percent two weeks ago, according to Tradeweb. That was the lowest in at least six decades.

The 30-year bond was up 1-11/32 for a yield of 3.54 percent, down 7 basis points from late on Wednesday.

MIXED DATA BEFORE PAYROLLS

While first-time claims for jobless benefits fell last week, the number of U.S. workers who continued to collect benefits in the week ended August 20 fell by 18,000 to 3.735 million from a week earlier, but were up from 3.719 million a month ago, the Labor Department said.

Pierre Ellis, senior global economist at Decision Economics in New York, said the four-week comparison of continued jobless claims highlighted the weakness in the labor market.

"This implies a slowdown in new hirings, and that could weaken the payroll figure for tomorrow, which is already on the soft side," he said.

Goldman Sachs economists cut their prediction on payroll growth in August to 25,000 from an earlier estimate of 50,000.

But U.S. factory activity fell less than expected.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of domestic manufacturing activity was 50.6 in August, compared with 50.9 in July. Analysts had predicted a reading of 48.5.

At 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday, the Labor Department will release its August payrolls survey. Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers added 75,000 jobs in August versus a 117,000 increase in July.

