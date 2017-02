NEW YORK Prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose further on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke began speaking to the Economic Club of Minnesota.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last trading 14/32 higher in price and yielding 2 percent, down from 2.05 percent at Wednesday's close. The 30-year Treasury bond was last up 30/32 in price and yielding 3.32 percent, down from 3.37 percent late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)