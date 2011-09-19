NEW YORK The U.S. Treasury market rose on Monday on expectations of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve and as the euro zone debt crisis spurred a bid for safe-haven government debt.

Long-dated Treasuries outperformed shorter ones on bets one aspect of the Fed's next easing attempt will be a gradual shift in its balance sheet composition toward longer-dated securities. The Fed holds a two-day monetary policy meeting on September 20-21.

The safe-haven bid from a lack of new agreements to ease the euro zone crisis was reinforced by losses on Wall Street, where major stock indexes fell more than 1 percent on renewed fears of a Greek debt default.

"Risk is 'off' as concerns rise over Greece receiving its next payment from the EU and IMF, and on disappointment after the weekend Ecofin meetings delivered little," said John Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS.

Monday's market action "reminds us of the price of being short Treasuries in this environment, reinforcing our view that the only position choices remain flat or long," he said.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 1-1/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.94 percent from 2.05 percent Friday.

Thirty-year bonds rose 2-18/32, their yields falling to 3.18 percent, or the lowest since January 2009, from 3.31 percent on Friday.

In contrast, two-year Treasury notes were 1/32 higher to yield 0.15 percent, down from 0.17 percent late Friday. The Fed has said it will keep short-term interest rates near zero at least until mid-2013.

Trades based on the view that the difference between 10- and 30-year yields will narrow were also recommended.

"We like the 10s-30s curve flattener as daily and weekly momentum all suggest we could return to the 102-bp 'support' area in this flattening move," Briggs said. The difference between 10- and 30-year yields was 125 basis points on Monday.

Expectations the Fed may buy long-term Treasuries and sell an equal amount of short-term Treasuries "could lower 10-year yields by 15 basis points and push up 2-year notes by 15 basis points, so the maximum curve adjustment would be a 30-basis-point flattener," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "This would help anchor 10-year yields at lower levels."

Traders were awaiting the results of a conference call between EU and IMF inspectors and Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos later on Monday.

Without fiscal reforms, lenders have threatened to withhold the next tranche of bailout aid for Greece -- without which the country is expected to run out of cash in October.

(Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Andrew Hay)