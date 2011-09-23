NEW YORK Treasuries prices fell on Friday, after a huge rally this week, as stabilization in stocks and talk of steps to relieve the euro zone debt crisis dampened demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Riskier assets, such as stocks, got a lift from talk the European Central Bank is considering stimulus measures to cope with the region's sovereign debt crisis, prompting some profit taking in bonds.

Friday's action followed a 6.8 percent fall in the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX in the past two days and a plunge in 10-year Treasury yields to a new 60 year low after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned of significant risks to the U.S. economy, underscoring fears of another recession in developed countries.

"Rates are a little higher this afternoon with some profit taking and you have seen some short covering in stocks, and that has taken some of the safe-haven flow out of Treasuries for today," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 2-1/32 lower in price to yield 2.90 percent, up from 2.81 percent late Thursday. Despite Friday's fall, bonds were on track for the best weekly performance since December 2008, at the height of the financial crisis. Bond yields have fallen over 40 basis points since last Friday.

The week's rally in U.S. Treasuries, spurred by recession fears and the Federal Reserve's plan to buy longer-dated assets, left traders ready to take some profits, but not go short.

"Short is still not an option," said John Briggs, interest-rate strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "Look to take profits."

"In addition to very easy US monetary policy, focus continues to be split between the struggling domestic recovery and the sovereign credit crisis and slowing economies in Europe," said Ian Lyngen, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Talk of further measures from the European Central Bank to deal with the euro zone debt crisis also helped U.S. Treasuries turn negative on Friday.

Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 major economies also began on Thursday in Washington.

"From here, further gains will be predicated on an expansion of the global crisis," Briggs said.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes on Friday traded 1-2/32 lower in price to yield 1.84 percent, up from 1.73 percent Thursday.

The size of the Fed's purchases of 30-year bonds, at the very long end of the Treasuries spectrum and to be financed with the proceeds of selling securities three years in duration or less, was larger than expected by investors when announced on Wednesday at the conclusion of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

The rally in bonds has narrowed the gulf in rates between shorter and longer-dated securities.

The spread between yields on 10-year notes and 30-year bonds stood at 106 basis points on Friday, the narrowest since April and down sharply from 127 basis points Monday.

(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich;)