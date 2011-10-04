NEW YORK Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve chairman reiterated the U.S. central bank is ready to take more steps to help the economy, reducing investor anxiety and the safe-haven allure of bonds.

Bond prices, which some analysts see as overstretched, reversed an early rise tied to a debate among European officials over making banks take bigger losses on their Greek debt holdings, as well as a delay in a vital financial payment to Athens until mid-November.

Moreover, growing tensions between China and the United States over a bill in the U.S. Congress on forcing Beijing to let its currency rise stoked worries about a trade war. China is the biggest holder of U.S. Treasuries.

With these issues rattling confidence, investors pinned some hopes on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's pledge of more monetary stimulus if it needed, with expectations of the possibility of a third round of outright Treasuries purchases, dubbed QE3.

"Bernanke did say that the Fed could take further action if appropriate, and given the dire tone of his outlook one could conclude that he will have the makings of such action well in hand in the near future," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Bernanke's testimony on the economy and Fed policy before a congressional panel touched off profit-taking on recent bond market gains tied to safe-haven demand from fears over European debt woes spiraling into a global crisis.

Treasuries extended losses late in the day as stocks reversed course from being down strongly to trading well over 1 percent higher, which further undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Trade was volatile through the day, with benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last changing hands down 21/32 in price to yield 1.83 percent, up from 1.76 percent late Monday.

"We are getting overstretched here. The easy money has been made." said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

Losses on the 10-year note were curbed early in the day by the Fed's purchases of eight- to 10-year Treasuries, a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" bond program. It bought $4.59 billion of these issues.

The 30-year Treasury bond traded 1-29/32 lower to yield 2.81 percent, up from 2.73 percent late Monday. Bond yields early in the day dipped to 2.69 percent, a level last seen in early January 2009.

Despite Tuesday's Treasuries price declines, fears persisted over a Greek default, which could ripple across the global banking system.

In an attempt to contain the problem, France and Belgium will guarantee the financing of Dexia (DEXI.BR) due to its exposure to Greek debt. A rescue plan could involve breaking up the bank.

Credit default swaps on banks soared while short-term funding costs among banks as gauged by interest rate swap spreads rose to their most expensive since June 2010.

Under these circumstances, Treasury yields will likely hold at the current low levels while the volatile trading pattern could continue into Friday's payrolls report, analysts said.

"Treasuries are pretty expensive down here. Although most do expect yields to go lower, they may not be able to move much further right now," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)