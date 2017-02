NEW YORK U.S. Treasury debt prices extended gains on Thursday after the Treasury auctioned $13 billion in 30-year bonds in a sale that saw yields fall below market forecasts.

The yield was a record low 3.12 percent compared with pre-auction rates of 3.157 percent.

Thirty-year bonds gained as much as two points after the auction. They last traded up 1-26/32 in price to yield 3.11 percent.