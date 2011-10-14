NEW YORK U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales for last month pushed stocks higher and undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

Treasuries pared their losses in the morning however after data from Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's survey showed consumer sentiment slumped unexpectedly in October.

A perception that Europe was taking aggressive steps to stem its debt crisis, as Europe's finance ministers prepare to meet counterparts from the Group of 20 nations, also served to undermine the safety appeal of Treasuries.

Retail sales rebounded in September at the fastest pace in seven months, rising 1.1 percent from a month earlier and adding to recent evidence the U.S. economy may still be recovering, albeit quite slowly.

"The outlook is good and getting better by the day. Risk is back on," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.

The better-than-forecast sales figures emboldened those who are looking for the economy to stave off another recession, bolstering U.S. stocks by over 0.5 percent and undermining bond prices.

Retail sales were "much better than expected. The September number was higher than expected and we had upward revisions in July and August. It's well balanced with a lot of categories going up," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 18/32 lower in price to yield 2.25 percent, up from 2.19 percent late Thursday.

Optimism that Europe would be able to contain its debt crisis has made for tough times in the Treasuries market of late. Benchmark notes were on track for the biggest weekly rise in yield since late June, having gained about 18 basis points since last Friday.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-18/32 lower in price to yield 3.23 percent from 3.15 percent late Thursday, and were on track for the biggest weekly rise in yield in a year, according to Reuters data.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment sagged to 57.5 from 59.4 the month before. It fell short of the median forecast of 60.2 among economists polled by Reuters.

"The fall in the University of Michigan measure of U.S. consumer confidence ... takes some of the gloss off the strong retail sales figures released earlier today," said Paul Dales, senior economist at Capital Economics in Toronto. "If consumers remain this glum, then consumption growth will probably slow in the fourth quarter."

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)