NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries pared some price gains on Italian debt fears after the Treasury had to pay higher yields for a $24 billion sale of new 10-year notes.

The notes sold at a high yield of 2.03 percent, almost 3 basis points higher than where the debt was trading before the auction.

The bid-to-cover ratio, which measures demand relative to the amount of debt on offer, was 2.64 times, the lowest since December 2009.

"It was a little bit on the disappointing side, but not a shock," said James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.

Some investors had anticipated the Treasury would need to pay higher yields after renewed fears over Europe scuttled the traditional auction set up, where dealers typically sell bonds to prepare for the sale.

The notes yields have rallied from 2.09 percent on Tuesday, and from over 2.40 percent two weeks ago, as investors lost confidence that the European leaders were near a solution to the crisis.

The 10-year notes had rallied as low as 1.93 percent on Wednesday as Italian borrowing costs topped 7 percent, raising fears the euro zone's third-largest economy would need emergency aid to finance its debt. They last traded at 1.99 percent.

Political turmoil in Italy has thrust it to the epicenter of the worsening euro zone debt crisis this week as markets worried about its ability to adopt reforms to cut its debt burden and make its economy more competitive.

Even with Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi promising to step down, bond yields continued to rise, prompting Paris-based clearing house LCH.Clearnet to raise margin requirements for Italian government debt used as collateral.

The Treasury will sell $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, the final of this week's $72 billion in new issues.

