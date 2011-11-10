NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries extended price losses after a $16 billion auction of 30-year debt saw weak demand, as volatility stemming from Europe caused dramatic price swings and scared away some investors.

The Treasury sold $16 billion in 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.20 percent, or around 5 basis points higher than where the debt traded ahead of the auction.

"Dealers shied away a little bit on how aggressive their bids were," said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

The long bonds were last down in 2-16/32 in price to yield 3.15 percent, from around 3.11 percent before the sale.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 27/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent, compared with 2.07 percent before the sale.

Uncertainty over whether euro zone leaders will be able to stem contagion in the region has caused dramatic price fluctuations in Treasuries in recent days and complicated the setup process for the auction, in which dealers typically sell bonds before the sale.

"There was a lot of caution going into the auction given that at any point in time the markets can reverse and go either way," Lederer added.

Prices had fallen ahead of the auction after an Italian debt sale went better than expected, reducing demand for safe-haven bonds, though investors remain on edge over renewed stress.