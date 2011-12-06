NEW YORK Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday though volumes were light in what could be the lull before the storm as investors wait on key events in the euro zone planned for later this week.

The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates and offer ultra-long liquidity operations to support banks when it meets on Thursday.

The meeting will be followed by the European Summit on Friday, which investors are closely watching for signs that leaders will deliver a sweeping solution to contain the region's fiscal problems.

"It seems a lot of accounts are in a wait and see mode, knowing that the next seven or eight trading days starting on Thursday should be fairly active," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.

Volumes are also expected to pick up next week as the Treasury sells new three-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasuries, and five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

The Federal Reserve will also release minutes from its latest policy meeting on Tuesday.

Treasuries prices accelerated losses and yields hit session highs on Tuesday afternoon after the Financial Times reported that European negotiators were in talks to create more firepower for Europe's rescue fund, which could include two rescue funds for the troubled region.

The U.S. debt yields stayed within recent ranges, however.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries have largely traded between 1.90 percent to 2.10 percent since the beginning of November.

They last traded down 5/32 in price to yield 2.08 percent, up from 2.03 percent late on Monday.

The safe-haven bid for bonds has overpowered any sell-off as U.S. economic data improves.

Treasuries were little moved by Standard & Poor's warning late on Monday that it may cut the ratings of 15 euro zone countries including top-rated France and Germany, though the bonds temporarily gained a bid before the statement on rumors that the rating agency was about to act.

On Tuesday, S&P said it is also considering stripping the AAA rating of the European Financial Stability Facility, the region's bailout fund, if the majority of the 17-member euro zone block were downgraded.

"There has been news of assurances from Europe that Germany and France are doing everything possible. This puts a cap on the price action on Treasuries right now," said Mike Franzese, head of Treasury trading at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy want to change EU rules to impose mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit targets, aiming to restore market trust and prevent the crisis spiraling out of control.

Investors are hoping euro zone members will agree on a cohesive structure on fiscal integration. This step would likely result in the European Central Bank acting as backstop for peripheral government debt and the International Monetary Fund helping to finance struggling nations.

"Anything that falls short of that, we are going to see a sell-off in stocks and we are going to have a bond rally, which would bring yields back to their recent lows," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in Birmingham, Alabama.

On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury sold $35 billion in four-week bills to record demand, resulting in an interest-free loan for the government from investors.

Some analysts see the bid for short-dated Treasuries as likely to increase if fears over the possible downgrades in Europe lead investors away from some top-rated paper in the continent in favor of U.S. debt.

The Fed also bought $2.51 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2041 on Tuesday as a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" aimed at lower long-term interest rates to help the economy.

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama