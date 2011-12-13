NEW YORK The prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose on Tuesday in a vigorous afternoon rally after a strongly bid 10-year note auction displayed enduring demand for safe-haven assets.

Treasuries' late-day rally intensified after the Federal Reserve left its monetary policy unchanged, as U.S. stocks gave up their gains and the euro fell against the dollar.

"It's not like anything in the (FOMC) statement told people to go out and sell things, but they may have been waiting to take such actions until after they got the all clear," said Chris Ahrens, interest-rate strategist at UBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, referring to the Fed's monetary policy statement.

"Once the Fed didn't change its communication policy or announce more quantitative easing, they decided it was OK to go out and test some of these levels."

The 30-year Treasury bond traded more than a point higher in price, finishing with strong gains just a day before the Treasury Department is to sell $13 billion in reopened 30-year bonds.

The Treasury's sale of $21 billion in 10-year notes drew higher-than-expected interest from a category of bidders known as 'indirect bidders,' populated mostly by foreign central banks. That left bond dealers scrambling to buy in the secondary market what they thought they would get directly from the Treasury before being outbid at the auction.

"There was an outsized demand for this 10-year auction," said Dan Mulholland, trader at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"Indirect bidders were significantly higher than what they normally are, and dealers got less than they normally get, so there's a fair amount of short-covering going on," he said.

The auction was the second in a series of seven that will see the Treasury sell $177 billion in new debt over the course of eight business days.

A sale of $13 billion in 30-year bonds is set for Wednesday, and selling could return to the Treasury market before the 30-year auction, a normal price pattern in which dealers sell the maturity that is about to be auctioned to cheapen it and get more for their bids.

"Even with this very strong result," said John Briggs, head of interest-rate strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, "I would expect some concession from here for 30s either outright or on the curve."

Benchmark 10-year notes were last trading 17/32 higher in price and yielding 1.95 percent, down from 2.02 percent at Monday's close.

Thirty-year bonds were up 1-10/32,and yielding 2.99 percent, down from 3.06 percent on Monday.

One source of safe-haven demand came from new fears about the stability of Europe's sovereign debt markets and its banking system. Sources said Germany's Angela Merkel had rejected any suggestion of raising the funding limit of Europe's future bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism. [ID:nL1E7ND3QZ]

Standard and Poor's warned last week that the ratings of 15 euro zone countries could be cut if leaders could not agree on how to resolve the debt crisis.

"The market is on pins and needles waiting to hear from the ratings agency on any action on (European) sovereigns," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed-income strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in New York.

Markets have been pricing in a riskier outlook for most euro zone sovereign bonds, an outlook that has fed a rally in safe-haven German bunds and U.S. Treasuries. The impact of an actual S&P ratings cut would likely vary by country.

The Federal Reserve kept its monetary policy unchanged, announcing its decision in a policy statement following its December Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

"There were very little changes, mostly housekeeping," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest-rate strategist at 4Cast Inc. in New York, referring to the FOMC statement.

"The biggest thing I see is mostly that the second paragraph had the words both 'domestic' and 'international' risk, but now it seems to point exclusively to the strains in the global financial markets."

(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)