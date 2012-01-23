NEW YORK Treasury prices fell on Monday as U.S. stocks rose and investors held out some hope that European leaders were preparing to increase support for struggling euro-zone countries like Spain and Italy.

The 30-year Treasury bond lost more than a point in price. Trading was lighter than normal because of holidays in Asia that took participants out of the marketplace.

Hopes that the private holders of Greek debt would soon reach a deal with the Greek government on a voluntary swap for new bonds boosted stocks and other risk-oriented assets.

Talks for a swap reached an impasse over the weekend, but market participants were optimistic on Monday about the prospects for a deal. That sentiment pushed the euro to its highest level in three weeks against the dollar.

Another source of optimism in the market stemmed from reports that a German official said on Monday that Germany was considering running two parallel funding operations simultaneously in case of an emergency.

"Risk assets bounced," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

"This spasmodic price action may be what we're in for until the Federal Open Market Committee fills in the templates for their rate, growth and inflation projections on Wednesday."

Scott Graham, head of Treasury trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago, said technical milestones also contributed to Treasuries' sell-off, noting the 10-year Treasury note's price fell below its 100-day moving average.

"I just don't think there's any sponsorship here," Graham said.

Treasuries came under pressure ahead of three auctions scheduled for this week in which the Treasury Department will sell a total of $99 billion in notes.

The first auction, $35 billion in two-year notes, will take place on Tuesday at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). Another $35 billion sale, of five-year notes, is set for Tuesday, and a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes will take place on Wednesday.

"The three auctions will likely need concession with China out, and we look for fives to be the strongest of the three," wrote George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities in New York.

Celebrations of the Lunar New Year holiday will affect markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea this week.

The 10-year Treasury note was last trading 18/32 lower in price and yielding 2.09 percent, up from 2.03 percent at Friday's close. The 30-year Treasury bond was last off 1-13/32 in price for a yield of 3.18 percent, up from 3.10 percent late on Friday.

