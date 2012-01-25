NEW YORK U.S. Treasury prices held mostly steady on Wednesday as traders awaited a statement from the Federal Open Market Committee and worries about the Greek debt swap negotiations bolstered a safe-haven bid for bonds.

Benchmark 10-year notes were mostly unchanged in price from the previous day's close, but ultralong 30-year bonds registered slight losses.

The FOMC is finishing its two-day meeting and will release a policy statement at 12:30 p.m. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a press conference at 2:15 p.m.

The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged for another two years, but for the first time, the FOMC will reveal members' forecasts for the fed funds rate in the future, a change market participants are awaiting with great anticipation.

No one is quite sure what to expect.

Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading Group in Chicago, said Wednesday's price action was a sign that traders were taking defensive positions.

"We've sold off quite a bit in the last few days," he said. "If the market is going to move after the statement it's going to be because the Fed has confused the market today."

Brien said confusion could lead to more safe-haven Treasury buying.

"The potential for that, not including the mid-2013 forecast in their statement or something unexpected in the outlook for the future path of rates, would confuse the market," he said.

Doug Roberts, chief investment strategist at Channel Capital Research in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, said short-term traders were likely closing out of positions on their books to wait for the Fed statement.

"People, at that point, just sometimes, particularly short-term traders tend to position themselves to be flat and then they kind of reestablish them after the announcement," Roberts said.

The price action prevented a cheapening move ahead of the Treasury Department's $35 billion five-year note auction, the second Treasury auction of the week. To accommodate the Fed's schedule, the Treasury moved the auction from its usual 1 p.m. (1800 GMT)time slot to 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT).

Analysts expect the five-year auction to draw uneven demand, since many regular buyers might be waiting for a cue from the Fed before deciding how much to buy.

In Europe, growing worries the European Central Bank may have to write down its holdings of Greek debt as part of a deal to restructure the country's mountain of debt and unlock the funds needed to avoid a messy default hurt the euro and lifted safe-haven German government bond prices while also pushing up Italian yields.

The Treasury sold $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday for a price very near the open-market price of two-year notes at the time. There is a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes scheduled for Thursday.

Celebrations of the Lunar New Year holiday continue to affect markets in Asia this week.

The 10-year Treasury note was last trading 1/32 higher in price and yielding 2.06 percent, down from 2.07 percent at Tuesday's close. The 30-year Treasury bond was last down 2/32 in price for a yield of 3.16 percent, up from 3.15 percent late on Tuesday.

