NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries yields hit session highs on Friday after data showed that the ISM non-manufacturing index for January increased and its employment index rose to the highest since February 2006.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down a point in price to yield 1.94 percent, up from 1.83 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 2-20/32 in price to yield 3.15 percent, up from 3.01 percent.

(Corrects price of 30-year bonds in second paragraph)

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)