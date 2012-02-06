NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on a revived safety bid after Greece let slip another deadline on agreeing to painful terms being demanded by international lenders in exchange for urgently needed bailout funds.

Failure to strike a deal to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) in rescue funds risks pushing the heavily indebted nation into a chaotic default that could threaten its future in the euro zone.

"What is supporting the Treasuries is that Greece is still an issue," said Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist with LPL Financial in San Diego.

The safety bids on Greece overshadowed some earlier selling by traders and investors in advance of this week's quarter refunding, in which the U.S. Treasury plans to sell $72 billion in longer-dated supply.

The first leg of the refunding will kick off on Tuesday with a $32 billion offering of three-year notes, followed by a $24 billion auction in 10-year debt on Wednesday, and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Longer-dated Treasuries prices garnered support as traders bought bonds before the Federal Reserve's expected purchase of $1.5 billion to $2 billion in debt due in 2036 to 2041. The Fed ended up buying $1.81 billion of debt.

In light, choppy trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.91 percent, while 30-year bonds rose 13/32 with their yield falling to 3.10 percent.

The 10-year and 30-year yields had risen 10 basis points and 12 basis points, respectively on Friday, their biggest one-day gains since late December.

Also on Monday, the president of the St Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, said a prolonged period of ultra-low interest rate policy could hurt the U.S. economy in the long run.

"A near-zero rate policy stretching over many years can begin to distort fundamental decision-making in the economy in ways that may be destructive to longer-run economic growth," Bullard said.

Bullard, who is not currently a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee, said he did not support the Fed's decision last month to keep interest rates ultra low through late 2014. If the Fed does need to buy more bonds in a bid to help the economy, he said, it should buy more Treasuries rather than mortgage bonds.

Some economists have downplayed the notion that even faster job growth would deter the U.S. central bank from backing away from yet another round of large-scale purchase of mortgage-backed securities and keeping interest rates exceptionally low for another three years.

"People doubt the Fed will change its stance right now," said Mike Franzese, head of Treasuries trading at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)