NEW YORK U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as oil prices and Europe's festering debt crisis undermined confidence in a potential global economic recovery and boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Analysts said prices were also supported by month-end buying tied to managers' need to adjust average durations of their portfolios.

"Good follow-through buying on last Friday's gain and disappointment that the G20 didn't do anything to offer more support to Europe or Greece gave Treasuries a small, safe-haven bid and month-end demand added to the mix," said John Canavan, market analysts with Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries traded 15/32 higher in price, their yields easing to 1.93 percent from 1.98 percent late Friday, well within the range of 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent in place since early November.

Some analysts do not expect yields to break out of their recent ranges any time soon.

"Europe's unresolved issues concerning the continent's sovereign debt and banking system, the heightened danger of an enervating energy price spike and the vulnerabilities of U.S. household expenditures imply a level of macro risk that is great enough to justify a seemingly meager 2 percent 10-year Treasury yield," said John Lonski, chief economist at Moody's Capital Markets Research in New York.

Thirty-year bonds traded 1-5/32 higher in price to yield 3.04 percent from 3.10 percent on Friday. Bond yields on Monday touched 3.03 percent, marking the lowest in over three weeks.

On the European debt front, leaders of G20 economies told Europe over the weekend it must put up more money to fight its debt crisis, pressuring Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger bailout fund.

Nonetheless, the European Central Bank's planned mid-week injection of low-cost three-year loans into the banking system, expected to total about half a trillion euros ($675 billion), supported prices of peripheral euro zone government debt.

Tension between Iran and the West, as well as the civil war in Syria, have led to higher oil prices. That has fed fear that high energy costs could stunt global economic growth, already burdened by the euro zone debt crisis, market participants said.

Brent crude oil futures pulled back on Monday after five straight gains and were just below $124 a barrel, while NYMEX crude for April delivery dipped but closed above $108.50 per barrel. Investors fear higher energy costs will slow business and consumer spending and tip the world back into recession.

Market participants will focus on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Bernanke's remarks should offer a little bit more of the same, but that is one of the big things to keep an eye on," said Canavan. "It would be surprising if his comments offer anything terribly different from the most recent statement and minutes from the FOMC," he said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee, which formulates monetary policy.

Canavan said Bernanke could include rising oil prices among the risks the economy faces.

Chris Bury, co-head of U.S. rates sales and trading at Jefferies & Co in New York, said the "tight range in place since November will be maintained in the near term as the Fed continues the (Operation) Twist and talks about a possible third round of quantitative easing."

Operation Twist involves selling shorter-dated securities and using the proceeds to buy longer-dated securities in an operation designed to keep longer-term interest rates low.

The calendar of economic data will also get busier as the week progresses, analysts noted. Highlights include the revision to fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Wednesday, the February Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index on Thursday and weekly jobless claims on Thursday.

Aside from Bernanke's testimony, the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday will release its Beige Book narrative on business conditions across the nation.