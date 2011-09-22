NEW YORK Thursday's soaring Treasury market was accompanied by news of bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate for a bill penalizing the largest U.S. creditor, China, for currency manipulation, but the usual fears of retaliation were gone.

With benchmark 10-year yields well under 2 percent, 30-year bonds yielding less than 3 percent and the assurance of a new Treasury purchasing program by the Federal Reserve, now may be a better time than ever for China to sell its Treasury holdings -- from a U.S. perspective, that is.

"The best thing that China could do is dump Treasuries, and I hope they do so as soon as possible," said Joseph Gagnon, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington who has worked for both the Treasury Department and the Fed.

A bill sponsored by eight senators would direct the Commerce Department to treat currency undervaluation as a subsidy under U.S. trade law. That would allow companies to seek countervailing duties on Chinese goods on a case-by-case basis.

On Wednesday, the Fed unveiled a new program to sell $400 billion in short-term Treasuries from its balance sheet and use the proceeds to buy longer-dated notes and bonds, including a very significant portion of all the new 30-year bonds that will be auctioned in the coming months.

"If China would step back, let the dollar fall and stop buying Treasuries, the Fed would step in," Gagnon said. "We'd get a massive stimulus because we'd have booming exports and still have low interest rates."

For China, lower import prices due to a higher renminbi would help fight inflation, Gagnon added.

And from an investment perspective, the country would be cashing out at a price peak in the market.

China's vast Treasury holdings, which totaled $1.174 trillion in July according to Treasury data, have been a major source of anxiety among policymakers and some Wall Street analysts who thought they gave China too much power over the United States, politically and economically.

China has been known to evoke the specter of massive Treasury selling in political disputes. It could do so again as the currency manipulation issue heats up or if the U.S. Congress manages to pass a bill requiring the sale of new F16 fighter jets to Taiwan over China's vigorous objections.

"The Chinese may be holding their big guns back for scaring the U.S. off," said Derek Scissors, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

"If we get there, the Chinese are going to at least yell about this and have it be connected to Taiwan," Scissors said.

Some rumblings to that effect have already emerged from China. Last week, Li Daokui, an adviser to China's central bank, said China should "liquidate" its Treasury holdings and use its dollars to buy other assets.

But Scissors said that with Treasury yields so low and European debt markets in clear crisis, the threats would mean far less.

"If the Chinese were to try to do something right now, it would have much less of an effect because of current market conditions in the U.S.," he said.

However, it would likely be impossible for China to sell a major chunk of its Treasuries and find a new vehicle for storing its dollars.

"China would love not to own this many Treasuries," said Jim Vogel, head of fixed-income research at FTN Financial in Memphis.

"But other markets are far less attractive than they were six months ago. "Let's say that they liquidated a quarter of their holdings, what market out there can they turn to? said Vogel.

"And do you ever really want to sell your Treasury holdings if it reduces the size of your discussion points at the next bargaining table?"

(This story was corrected in 7th paragraph to change "higher" to "lower")