LONDON Treasuries held onto most of this month's gains in European trading on Friday, tracking low-risk German bonds' rise to all-time highs, although both markets saw a slight dip after some better than expected German economic data.

Treasury futures edged 3/32 lower to 131-43/64, retreating slightly from highs hit in Asian trading after the Ifo survey of business morale unexpectedly rose for the sixth month running, offering some small respite from pessimism over the euro zone's debt crisis.

Nevertheless, in the cash market 10-year Treasury yields were little changed at 1.97 percent while two-year bonds were slightly lower on the day at 0.266 percent.

The outperformance of short-dated Treasuries, favoured when investors are looking for a safe place to park cash, underscores that risks in the euro zone remain a key driver for financial markets.

"The front end is doing better and the curve is steepening because there's still a lot of concern about the euro zone," said Craig Collins, a trader at Bank of Montreal in London.

Spanish 10-year yields rose in early trading, breaching the 6 percent level that marks the point where market worries about debt sustainability tend to escalate and helping German 10-year yields to reach a record low of 1.592 percent. <GVD/EUR>

Upcoming French elections were also seen generating some demand for safe-haven debt, with the first round of elections taking place on Sunday and polls showing conservative incumbent Nicholas Sarkozy is likely to be ousted by Socialist Francois Hollande.

"It looks like Sarkozy is going to get the boot and that doesn't really bode well for (euro zone) peripheral debt because Hollande is an outright socialist with left leanings who wants to renegotiate France's role in the euro zone. So that's got to be a risk-off event," Collins said.

Analysis from Societe Generale showed a further fall in T-note yields would encounter technical support at Monday's lows, which come at 1.946 percent on Reuters charts.

"A break below this support level is needed to confirm that the 10-year T-Note yield is on its way to the tentative rising support line, which comes at 1.861 percent on Friday," the bank's analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Patrick Graham)