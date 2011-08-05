LONDON U.S. Treasuries slipped in European trade on Friday after the European Central Bank eased pressure on euro zone debt by buying lower-rated governments' debt.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, however, hovered around 10-month lows on investor skepticism that European and U.S. policymakers would be able to deal quickly with the debt crisis or shore up stuttering U.S. growth.

Treasuries have rallied sharply this week, sending the 10-year T-note yield as low as 2.34 percent in Asian trade on Friday as a rout in global equities and other riskier assets spurred bids for safe-haven government debt.

U.S. T-note futures reversed earlier gains and were last down 3/64 at 127-61/64, tracking German Bund futures lower with traders citing ECB buying of Portuguese and Irish bonds in the secondary market.

"It's 100 percent European-driven...As euro zone peripheral spreads are getting tighter, Bunds are falling and taking Treasuries down with them," Craig Collins, a trader at Bank of Montreal said.

"Very near-term direction will be dictated by central bank moves and government officials in the States are also going to have to address the drubbing we have seen in equities."

Benchmark 10-year yields were last about one basis point up on the day at 2.414 percent but were still about 40 bps down on the week in a sharp flattening of the 2/10-year curve. The curve is at its lowest since mid-November around 215 bps as portfolio managers have slashed bets on future growth and inflation.

Traders and analysts said an upbeat U.S. employment report could help settle the jitters about the global economy and ease some of the strains across markets as investors have scrambled to cut risk in their portfolios.

"As financial distress enters 'Lehman crisis' territory, the markets are badly in need of a circuit breaker," said Lena Komileva, head of G10 strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"The best hope is that the (non-farm payrolls) figures show a clear-cut result that either upgrades market optimism about the economy, or raises significantly the chances of fresh Fed action as an insurance for market liquidity," she said in a note.

Economists see payrolls up by 85,000, according to a Reuters survey, after a tepid 18,000 gain in June. The unemployment rate was expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent.

Some traders still saw support for Treasuries with uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis unlikely to be resolved any time soon, which could push benchmark yields even lower.

"It doesn't necessarily mean that people sell a lot of Treasuries if we get a higher payroll number. Even if we get a better print, if equities don't like it and don't go up you have to be long bonds," one trader said.

"You can't be short of Treasuries even with the (Treasury) auctions next week."

(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia)