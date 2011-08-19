NEW YORK (Reuters) -Treasury yields on Friday inched back up from their lowest in at least 60 years as some investors took profits from Thursday's dramatic bond price rally, which some investors expect could rise further.

Benchmark 10-year note yields have dropped almost a full percentage point since the beginning of the month as disappointing economic data, the Federal Reserve's low interest rate policy and jitters over rising bank funding costs drove investors to safe haven bonds.

Bond prices gave back some gains on Friday, sending yields higher, even as credit markets showed concerns over bank funding, and U.S. equities looked set to open lower.

"The European debt problem, both sovereigns and banks, has been the number one thing causing volatility because there are so many unknowns," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance in Boston.

Fears over a global economic slowdown have also added a bid for U.S. debt.

"Those are really the two things that people are focusing on," Stein said.

With still unresolved debt problems plaguing the euro zone and the potential for further economic disappointment some see rates falling further, and benchmark yields heading back below 2 percent.

"We'd still be a buyer of dips on rates," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. Credit Suisse expects 10-year yields to fall to around 1.95 percent in September and 1.75 percent by year-end.

"This is still a confidence issue, and particularly confidence in Europe," he said.

Ten-year notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent, after falling as low as 1.976 percent on Thursday, the lowest yield in recent history.

Thirty-year bonds were last down 4/32 in volatile trading to yield 3.43 percent, up from a low of 3.34 percent in earlier trading.

( Editing by W Simon )