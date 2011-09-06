LONDON Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday in European trading, but came off lows hit overnight as a sell-off in German government bonds limited the upside for U.S. Treasury prices.

* Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were down slightly at 1.99 percent, having hit 1.908 percent overnight -- its lowest in at least 60 years.

* Long-dated U.S. bond prices had played catch up to Monday's rally in euro zone government debt in early trade, after a U.S. public holiday in the previous session. But bond price gains were limited by a sell-off in German bonds on Tuesday.

* German Bund futures fell as riskier assets rallied after the Swiss National Bank set a minimum rate target for the franc against the euro.

* "I would have thought (Treasuries) would have been better bid on the back of the flight to quality bid we saw yesterday in Bunds and Gilts but it doesn't seem to be happening," a trader said. "The market is trading heavier in Europe today and the U.S. just seems to be tracking that for a moment."

* The backdrop, however, remained largely positive for safe-haven debt on both sides of the Atlantic. Between worries about a U.S. recession, and a deepening euro zone debt crisis, analysts expected bond markets to continue to see support.

* In the euro zone, Italy's government scrambled to secure parliamentary backing for an austerity package as workers across Italy began a strike. In the United States, investors this week would focus on President Barack Obama's address to Congress on Thursday to propose a series of measures to bolster the economy and create jobs.

* But analysts doubted Obama's address would change the flows into safe-haven bonds given that any proposal could face opposition from Republicans and given the backdrop in Europe.

* "The fiscal policy options are rather limited at the moment," said Philip Marey, strategist at Rabobank. "Markets are concerned about the euro zone crisis and its impact on banks. I am not sure a speech by Obama" is going to make much difference in that context.

* U.S. 30-year government bond yields fell 0.9 basis points to 3.29 percent, with the short-end underperforming. That part of the curve is seen stuck in narrow ranges, as the Federal Reserve looks poised to keep monetary policy ultra-easy for some time.

