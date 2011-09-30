LONDON U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as a rally in European equities reversed, and dealers said they would add to gains if manufacturing data later added to fears over the health of the U.S. economy.

Treasury note futures were up 3/32 at 130-5/64 while the benchmark 10-year T-note was 6 basis points lower at 1.945 percent, having attracted strong demand after the yield edged above the psychologically key 2 percent level the previous day.

"We are actually trading better -- London came in and the market bounced. There seems to be risk-off appetite with equities in the red and bonds better," said a trader.

European shares .FTEU3 fell 1.7 percent on Friday, on track to record their worst quarterly performance since late 2008, while U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for equities on Wall Street.

The trader said the U.S. yield curve would continue to flatten after a contraction in the spread between 10-year and 30-year bonds to 104 basis points from 127 basis points since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its "Operation Twist" last week.

The Fed said it plans to buy $400 billion of longer-dated Treasuries and sell the same amount of shorter-term Treasuries by the end of June 2012, in an effort to lower borrowing costs.

Thirty-year bonds last yielded 1.16 percent, seven basis points less from late New York levels.

T-note prices were seen climbing further after short and medium-dated debt auctions were completed this week.

"With the two-, five- and seven-year auctions out of way Treasuries can do better, as the focus will shift away from Europe and back toward the U.S., which is still in bad shape ..." said another trader, suggesting the 10-year yield could trade as low as 1.85-1.80.

"There are not a lot of numbers due before payrolls next Friday and so the market is refocusing on weak U.S. fundamentals. We do have Chicago PMI this afternoon, which risks coming in lower than expected," he said, noting weakness in other recent confidence surveys.

The Institute of Supply Management Chicago releases at 1345 GMT September index of manufacturing activity. Economists predict a reading of 55.5 compared with 56.5 in August.

Investors will also be watching data on U.S. consumer sentiment and personal income and consumption.

(Reporting by Catherine Evans)