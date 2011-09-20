LONDON Britain's top shares .FTSE bounced on Tuesday as investors covered some short positions and bought into sold-off defensive stocks after the previous session's fall, keeping the index firmly in its broad technical range.

Heavyweight defensive stocks with solid dividend attractions were among the biggest contributors to the index, with pharma blue-chip GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) up 2.1 percent and telecoms company Vodafone (VOD.L) up 2.3 percent.

Volumes and conviction were low, however, on fresh uncertainty over the outlook for the euro zone debt crisis and ahead of an extended, two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meet that some hope could result in fresh stimulus measures.

"We've seen nothing more than some bear-closing in the morning session," a London-based trader at a European brokerage said, while Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital, pointed to increased buying in defensive firms.

Fresh pledges from Greece to shrink the state and do what it takes to secure bailout funds and avert a near-term default were supportive, as was its payment of the latest bond coupon, traders said.

Against that, however, was a surprise Standard & Poor's downgrade of Italy's credit, a scaling back of derivatives trade between Bank of China and some European banks, and a report that Siemens had moved money out of a French bank and into the European Central Bank.

At 1050 GMT, the FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 1.3 percent, or 67.81 points, at 5,327.37; retracing more than half of the previous session's 2 percent fall. Volumes were low, however, at just 27 percent of their 90-day daily average.

Technically, the market remains firmly in a wide roughly 500 point trading range begun after August's 7 percent slide, and conviction has yet to pick up enough to force a breakout to either side.

"Although the FTSE rallied after taking out the recent swing top at 5369.80, buyers failed to recognize the market's strength, indicating that perhaps the recent rally was only short-covering," Autochartist analyst Enis Mehmet said in a note.

"Typically in a strong market, traders have a tendency to chase the market higher, leading to powerful breakouts. For the past two months, it appears that the rallies have been taking place for the benefit of the short-sellers who wish to refresh their positions at higher levels," he added.