LONDON A rally by hard-pressed banks hauled Britain's leading share index higher by mid-session on Monday as investors hoped European leaders could take some decisive action to alleviate the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Gains were curbed by big falls from heavyweight miners and energy issues as commodity prices continued their slide on fears of a global recession.

At 1045 GMT (6:45 a.m. EDT), the UK blue-chip index was up 52.33 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,119.14, having recovered from sharp opening falls that took the index down to a session low of 4,974.03.

"We're going to get a lot more of these types of move when you get risk-on, risk-off, and I think what we're seeing today is just a little bit of bargain-hunting and profit-taking, if you like, on the back of the fact leaders are starting to acknowledge the fact they really do need to start considering some of the nuclear options," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

Banks .FTNMX8350 provided the main fuel for the FTSE turnaround, with Barclays (BARC.L) a top blue-chip performer, up 7.2 percent, while part state-owned lenders Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland added 6.2 percent and 5.2 percent respectively on hopes for fresh debt action.

At the weekend, European leaders were reported to be working on new ways to stop the fallout from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis exacting more damage on the world economy.

EU leaders, under pressure from tumbling markets, might agree on bolder steps to ring fence heavily indebted Greece, Portugal and Ireland although investors expressed concern about a lack of detail about the proposals.

Life insurers also got a boost from the euro zone debt hopes which should boost equity markets insurers' underlying assets, with Aviva (AV.L) the biggest blue-chip riser, up 7.7 percent, and Legal & General (LGEN.L) ahead 6.4 percent.

GOLD TARNISHED

Precious metals miners were the biggest FTSE 100 fallers, with Fresnilo (FRES.L) and Randgold Resources down 4.0 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, as gold extended its losses after sliding a record $100 an ounce on Friday, looking set for its biggest three-day loss in 28 years.

Other miners .FTNMX1770 suffered as copper prices dropped to 14-month lows with fears of a renewed global recession raising worries over falling demand.

JPMorgan Cazenove sees a further 10-15 percent downside risk for UK miners with equity and commodity prices moving in tandem, though it thinks that stronger balance sheets should support valuations above 2008/09 levels.

Integrated oils were also weaker as a sector, with crude prices easing further after falling to six-week lows on Friday, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) down 0.7 percent.

BP (BP.L), however, added 0.8 percent. The board of its Russian joint venture TNK-BP approved an additional $1.25 billion dividend payout to shareholders, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.

"It (the market) is trying to tough it out, I think is the way I would describe it. We still think that there is scope for one more downward streak, but we are starting to see signs now of a market that's looking oversold -- the mining sector particularly," said Darren Sinden, senior sales trader at Silverwind Securities.

