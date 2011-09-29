LONDON Weakness in mining stocks pulled Britain's leading share index lower on Thursday, as investors drew little encouragement from German support to give the euro zone's crisis fund (EFSF) new powers.

In the biggest test of Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership since she took power six years ago, 523 lawmakers backed more powers for the fund, 85 voted against and three abstained.

"As expected, the German parliament has voted through the EFSF," said Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners.

"However, this is just a step in a very long journey to an (as yet) unknown destination. Seven more countries need to vote on this, and the Slovakia vote is not due until the end of October."

Miners .FTNMX1770 were the biggest blue-chip fallers, tracking lower copper prices, which shed 1.1 percent on dollar strength and demand uncertainties, with Xstrata XTA.L and Antofagasta (ANTO.L) both losing around 3 percent.

Integrated oils .FTNMX0530 also fell, though crude prices ticked higher, with BP (BP.L) down 2.4 percent.

At 1145 GMT (7:45 a.m. ET), the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 34.03 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,184.60, having shed 1.4 percent on Wednesday to snap a three-session winning streak.

The UK blue-chip index has lost more than 12 percent in the third quarter, albeit faring better than a 16-percent fall in the pan-regional STOXX Europe 600 index.

However, the UK benchmark carried similar valuations as the STOXX Europe 600. According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio for the FTSE 100 was 8.81 versus 8.82 for the pan-European gauge.

Hedge fund firm Man Group (EMG.L) was again among the heaviest blue-chip casualties, down 4 percent.

It shed almost 25 percent in the previous session following a disappointing trading update, with a raft of brokers cutting targets and estimates for the group.

Banks, however, bounced back from Wednesday's falls. They were led by part-state-owned lenders Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), up 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Among individual gainers, Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard, up 3.9 percent, as the sweeteners and starches maker said it sees a year of profitable growth, aided by demand for its sucralose zero-calorie sweetener Splenda.

Aggreko (AGGK.L) was a big blue-chip faller, down 3.2 percent, as Peel Hunt cut its target price for the temporary power supplier to 1,600 pence from 1,700 pence on worries over heightened competition.

That follows U.S. giant Caterpillar signing a deal with Ring Power and APR Energy to develop power projects.

Technical analysis for the FTSE 100 index was cautious.

"The FTSE is becoming ever more rangebound, although it is noticeable that the parameters are slowly shifting, with the upper end becoming more constrained and the lows more likely to be tested," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

"With that in mind, we are going to need to keep an eye on the recent closing low at 5,041, a breach of which would be a significant negative for this market."

(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Will Waterman)