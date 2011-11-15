LONDON Britain's top shares were flat after a roller-coaster session on Tuesday, with weaker banks and integrated oils just countering a rally by miners as growth and debt crisis worries in the euro zone offset positive signs on the U.S. economy late in the day.

At the close, the FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 1.60 points or 0.03 percent at 5,517.44, having reversed a rally to a session high of 5,551.38 from an early low of 5,428.60.

"Another day of see-saw action for the FTSE as the early sellers turned into buyers, reversing losses after better than expected U.S. retail sales," said Angus Campbell, Head of Sales at Capital Spreads, before it fell back in the closing auction.

Miners .FTNMX1770 had provided the main fuel for the blue chip recovery, with Rio Tinto (RIO.L) up 1 percent after U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo (FRES.L) added 3.0 percent.

But platinum miner Lonmin (LMI.L) fell 2.7 percent as Goldman Sachs cut its rating to "sell" from "neutral" and lowered its 2012 production estimates after results on Monday.

There was also slightly more upbeat news on the UK economy on Tuesday as inflation in Britain eased more than forecast to 5 percent in October.

However, economic news from euro zone was less positive.

The 17-nation euro zone economy grew modestly in the third quarter from the second, lifted by France and Germany, but economists said the bloc is almost certainly heading for a recession.

And German analyst and investor sentiment slumped in November, the ninth monthly fall in a row, a survey from the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank showed.

Traders also continued to fret over euro zone bond yields, particularly for Italy which remained at long-term unsustainable levels following the downbeat economic data from Europe.

Italy, where prime minister-designate Mario Monti is struggling to form a coalition government, must cut its mounting debt pile and boost growth if it is to avoid a sovereign bankruptcy, which could spell the end of the euro.

"Without a clear mandate and the firepower from all political parties, Monti will find the going tough in order to prevent his country from going into meltdown and having a knock effect across global economies," said Capital Spreads' Campbell.

Banks .FTNMX8350 were the worst performing blue chip sector as the euro zone concerns mounted up, led by part-state-owned lenders Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), off 3.8 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

Luxury goods firm Burberry (BRBY.L) was the biggest individual blue chip faller, off 5.2 percent as the global growth outlook took the shine off its in-line first-half results.

Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew (SN.L), perennially rumoured to be a bid target, was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 3.5 percent to extend Monday's gains after it was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas.

"It's a difficult market to call at the moment, no one wants to be involved if the euro zone is going to fall apart, but everyone wants to believe the recovering U.S. economy might come to their rescue," said Mic Mills, head of electronic trading at ETX Capital.

U.S. blue chips .DJI also saw their early gains eroded on Tuesday, shedding 0.6 percent by London's close.

(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)