LONDON Britain's benchmark share index rose around 1 percent in early morning trade on Monday, as hopes of a victory for parties committed to keeping Greece in the euro zone boosted markets and tempted bargain-hunters out to buy badly-beaten stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 54.03 points, or 1 percent, at 5,404.56 points by 0705 GMT. Miners and banks were among the best-performing stocks, with Rio Tinto (RIO.L) up 3 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) up 2.2 percent.

"Anything that allays fears over Greece is a positive. People are just looking for a bit of respite, with the value-players getting back into equities," said Bastion Capital's head of equities Adrian Slack.

