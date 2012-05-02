SHANGHAI China's central bank set the yuan's midpoint at a historical high for a third consecutive trading day on Wednesday, but spot yuan prices stayed put, causing the currency to trade well below the fixing for the duration of the session.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set a midpoint of 6.2670 per dollar on Wednesday, an all-time record high against the dollar. Domestic markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday and Tuesday.

Traders said the aggressive fixing was a political gesture in the lead-up to the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue set to open on Thursday.

"The high midpoint setting is completely due to the S&ED," said a trader at one of the big four Chinese banks in Shanghai. "Most of our big customers are still buying dollars at the 6.3 level, which supports the dollar against the yuan."

He added that the yuan fixing had strengthened despite the fact that the dollar index .DXY had gained in overnight trading. The PBOC usually moves the midpoint in tandem with the dollar.

Spot yuan prices ignored the central bank's guidance, opening 0.53 percent below the midpoint at 6.3000 and exhibiting minimal volatility throughout the day, weakening slightly to close at 6.3070.

It was the first time the currency has traded more than 0.5 percent away from the PBOC's fix for an entire day since April 16, when regulators increased the trading band to 1 percent from 0.5 percent. The yuan also briefly broke through the old barrier last Friday, but has otherwise traded around 0.2 percent weaker than the midpoint since the range was widened.

The currency has remained in a narrow range between 6.30 and 6.31 against the dollar since mid-March and has consistently stayed below official fixings.

This behavior has been used to support arguments that the currency has arrived at a genuine market equilibrium against the dollar, challenging U.S. arguments that Beijing continues to manipulate its currency.

However, one trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai said that the market remains dominated by the big four state-owned banks, who retain an outsize influence over the direction of trading.

One year non-deliverable spot forward contracts (NDFs), which some consider an indicator of the yuan's future value, traded at 6.3470 near close, implying a depreciation of 0.66 percent from the spot rate.

However, many market players believe that NDFs are no longer reliable as a predictive tool and should be viewed primarily as an instrument for hedging or speculation. Most economists expect the yuan to appreciate by between 2-3 percent in 2012.

Offshore yuan (CNH) continued to trade close to the onshore version, trading at 6.3035 in afternoon trading.

