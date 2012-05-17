SHANGHAI The yuan ended a touch lower on Thursday, tracking the dollar's global movements, while traders said data issued by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) showed that China intended to keep its currency largely stable.

The BIS index for the yuan's real effective exchange rate (REER), or the currency's value against a trade-weighted basket after adjustments based on inflation, inched up 0.16 percent to 107.49 in April from 107.19 in March, BIS data published late on Wednesday showed.

The yuan's nominal effective exchange rate (NEER), its value before inflation adjustments, edged up 0.33 percent to 105.14 points in April from 104.97 in March, the data showed.

"The yuan's NEER and REER value calculated by the BIS is typically in line with the yuan/dollar movements," said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai.

"April's data shows the government's intention to keep the yuan largely stable amid economic and market uncertainties both at home and abroad."

Spot yuan closed at 6.3252 per dollar, down slightly from 6.3222 at Wednesday's close.

The Chinese currency was steady for most of the day but weakened slightly late in the session as the dollar index .DXY showed fresh signs of strengthening in early European trade when the Shanghai market was closing, traders said.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has recently set a slew of midpoints stronger than the yuan's trading level, as it seeks to keep the exchange rate relatively stable while China's economy showed signs of weakness in April amid renewed political and economic crises in the euro zone.

The midpoint is the central bank's base rate for the yuan to rise or fall the maximum 1 percent against the dollar in a day.

TRADED ZONE

On Thursday, however, the PBOC fixed the daily midpoint weaker at 6.3233 against the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's 6.3205 and near the yuan's trading levels.

"The PBOC appears to acknowledge the existing trading levels are acceptable judging by current market and economic reality," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen.

"The yuan has now approached the weaker end of its intensively-traded range this year of 6.29 to 6.33. The PBOC is unlikely to let it drift far away from that end, and 6.35 is likely to be the central bank's near-term floor."

While the PBOC is apparently controlling the pace of the yuan's rises and falls, the currency has fallen 0.49 percent versus the dollar so far this year as China's exports slow in line with global economic weakness amid the euro zone crises.

The fall was in line with the latest BIS data, which showed the yuan's REER fell 0.53 percent for the year through April.

The government has also taken some economy-boosting steps at home, most recently allocating 6 billion yuan ($949 million) to subsidize consumer purchases of fuel-saving cars, state media reported late on Wednesday.

The PBOC also cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, freeing up an estimated around 400 billion yuan when it takes effect on Friday.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable yuan forward contracts continued to trade at a discount to the spot price, changing hands at 6.3825 in the afternoon session for a discount of 0.93 percent to Thursday's midpoint.

Offshore spot yuan was at 6.3240 in late trade, largely in line with the trend in the onshore spot market.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)