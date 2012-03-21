NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Wednesday as lower crude stockpiles and political tensions over Iran helped the market rebound from the previous day's sell-off.

Metals and crop prices rose too, despite a firmer dollar.

U.S. crude oil futures climbed more than 1 percent versus Tuesday's drop of more than 2 percent. Soybean and silver prices gained about 1 percent each, making up for some of their sharp losses this week. <GRA/> <GOL/>

Orange juice remained in the red, tumbling 4 percent for a second straight day on good crop weather in Florida, the main U.S. citrus state. <ORJ/> Aluminum, nickel and sugar also fell, each by more than 1 percent. <MET/L> <SOF/L>

Despite those losses, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB returned to positive territory, helped by the gains in U.S. crude, its biggest component. The CRB posted its biggest loss in two weeks in the previous session.

Wednesday's rebound defied the dollar's two-week high against the euro which made commodities priced in the greenback costlier for users of the single currency. Investors backed away from the euro after it failed to build on gains made in European trading due to apparent progress in the Greek bailout. <FRX/>

U.S. crude oil's benchmark front-month contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled up $1.20 at $107.27 a barrel. It fell $2.48 on Tuesday.

London's Brent crude traded nearly flat at around $124 a barrel. <O/R>

Oil prices rose after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that crude stockpiles in the country fell by 1.16 million barrels last week.

"Prices are also moving up because yesterday's sell-off appears to have been overdone," said Phil Flynn, crude oil analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.

The prospect of supply cuts from Iran and the conflict between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear ambitions also put a floor under prices, analysts said.

Copper prices rose on the back of the weaker dollar and on Chinese data showing inflows of refined copper rising 12 percent month-on-month in February. China is the world's largest consumer of copper.

Copper's benchmark three-month contract in London closed up $25 at $8,455 a tonne.

Prices at 2:58 p.m. EST

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 107.13 1.05 1.0% 8.4% Brent crude 124.15 0.08 0.1% 15.6% Natural gas 2.360 0.025 1.1% -21.0%

US gold 1650.30 3.30 0.2% 5.3% Gold 1651.20 1.17 0.1% 5.6% US Copper 384.55 1.50 0.4% 11.9%

Dollar .DXY 79.680 0.087 0.1% -0.6%

CRB .CRB 315.980 0.450 0.1% 3.5%

US corn 642.00 -5.50 -0.9% -0.7% US soybeans 1355.00 10.00 0.7% 13.1% US wheat 636.25 -6.25 -1.0% -2.5%

US Coffee 184.70 1.10 0.6% -19.1% US Cocoa 2359.00 -13.00 -0.5% 11.9% US Sugar 25.33 -0.28 -1.1% 9.0%

US silver 32.227 0.393 1.2% 15.4% US platinum 1640.40 -13.90 -0.8% 16.8% US palladium 688.65 -8.40 -1.2% 5.0%

