NEW YORK Major commodity markets rose on Friday, after a week of choppy trading, lifted by higher equities that benefited from strong earnings reports and positive European economic data that assuaged investor fears about the euro zone debt.

German business sentiment rose for the sixth month in a row in April, to its highest since July 2011, to support most markets.

Two U.S. equities indices were higher on Friday and for the week. For the week, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 1.4 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 0.6 percent. .N

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, finished the day up 0.64 percent after finishing flat on Thursday. For the week, the index was down at 0.55 percent.

The index was weighed down again on Friday by U.S. grains markets. Corn and wheat were each sharply lower, a reversal from Thursday, on supportive U.S. growing weather in the United States and uncertain export sales to China.

The exception in that market was soybeans, which rose to a 7-1/2 month high on strong Chinese export demand.

Crude oil futures rose on the back of the positive German business sentiment to settle 78 cents per barrel higher at $103.05, a gain of 0.76 percent.

Brent crude oil rose 76 cents to settle at $118.76 a barrel.

In the metals market, London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended at $8,190 a tonne, up $140.

Copper posted its best weekly performance since late February on Friday. Prices at 4:34 p.m. EST (2034 GMT)

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)