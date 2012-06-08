NEW YORK Commodities fell broadly on Friday on demand worries linked to uncertainty over a European rescue plan for Spanish banks and Chinese economic data, but raw materials prices still finished up for the week after a sharp decline in May.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB -- a global commodities benchmark -- posted its first weekly gain since March due to gains in four previous sessions.

The 19 commodities in the index showed mixed results for the day and week.

U.S. crude oil closed at $84.10 a barrel, down nearly 1 percent on the session but up 1 percent on the week.

Copper futures in New York closed near a six-month low of $2.2850 a lb on Friday, and down 2.5 percent for the week for a sixth straight week of losses.

Chicago-traded wheat and soybeans fell for the day on profit-taking but rose strongly for the week, along with corn, after a rally in the last few days on worries about the impact of hot weather on U.S. crops.

SPAIN LEADS AGENDA

Analysts were unsure how the coming week would play out as worries over Spain remained high on the agenda, overshadowing other fundamentals in commodities.

Spain, whose credit rating was downgraded to negative on Thursday, was set to request European aid for its banks this weekend to forestall worsening market turmoil, EU and German sources said.

The euro zone's deputy finance ministers are to hold a call on Saturday, although no figure for any assistance has yet been fixed for Spain -- the fourth country in the bloc to seek assistance, and the largest to do so since the region's debt crisis began.

"The major issue is Spain's downgrade yesterday and whether or not they will agree to a bailout at the weekend meeting or wait until Spain completes an audit of its banking system," said Thorbjoern Jensen, oil analyst at A/S Global Risk Management.

CHINA ANOTHER WORRY

Concerns about slowing in growth in China -- the world's largest commodities consumer -- compounded the difficulty in determining how markets would go in the near-term.

A price spike in commodities following China's surprise rate cut on Thursday proved fleeting, with investors now fearing that Beijing may be trying to preempt the impact of potentially grim economic indicators due this weekend, when it will release inflation, industrial output and trade data.

"The Chinese decision was a bit surprising. Cutting rates did signal that they are preempting something that either they know about or just a risk that's clearly ahead of us," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

STIMULUS HOPES FADE

Optimism earlier this week that the Federal Reserve may consider a fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy faded on Thursday after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to Congress did not give any clue that a third quantitative easing was on the way.

"The main take-away from Bernanke's testimony is that while the Fed is duly concerned about downside risks, it is some way off guaranteeing QE3 at this point," Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank, said in a note.

A rebound in the dollar .DXY also weighed on commodities, which are mostly priced in the currency. The dollar index .DXY jumped nearly 1 percent early in the day, and was still up about half a percent in late trading.

Benchmark corn futures in Chicago closed at $5.98 per bushel, up nearly 1 percent on the day and rising more than 8 percent on the week. Soybeans ended at $14.26-1/4 per bushel, down slightly on the day and up 6 percent on the week. Wheat dropped nearly 2 percent on the day and rose almost 3 percent on the week.

NATGAS SHINES

Natural gas was the only clear winner in Friday's session, rising 1 percent to $2.299 per mmBTU, as investors covered short positions after a big slide the previous day on worries about high gas inventories. The market was down 1 percent on the week.

Gold was another commodity that ended up, with the spot price of bullion rising 0.3 percent on the day to hover around $1,593 an ounce. It was down 2 percent on the week.

Prices at 5:14 p.m. EDT (2114 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 84.34 -0.48 -0.6% -14.7% Brent crude 99.85 -0.08 -0.1% -7.0% Natural gas 2.299 0.025 1.1% -23.1%

US gold 1590.10 3.50 0.2% 1.5% Gold 1594.11 4.96 0.3% 1.9% US Copper 328.50 -8.55 -2.5% -4.4%

Dollar .DXY 82.439 0.388 0.5% 2.8%

CRB .CRB 272.880 -1.130 -0.4% -10.6%

US corn 598.00 4.00 0.7% -7.5% US soybeans 1426.25 -1.75 -0.1% 19.0% US wheat 630.25 -11.50 -1.8% -3.4%

US Coffee 155.60 -1.05 -0.7% -31.8% US Cocoa 2200.00 -26.00 -1.2% 4.3% US Sugar 19.98 0.22 1.1% -14.0%

US silver 28.471 -0.058 -0.2% 2.0% US platinum 1425.10 -15.80 -1.1% 1.4% US palladium 610.65 -13.70 -2.2% -6.9%

