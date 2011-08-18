A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Oil closed down 6 percent on Thursday, tumbling with other commodities that reflect investors' risk appetite as renewed economic fears triggered the biggest losses since the August 5 U.S. credit downgrade.

Snapping three days of relative calm, global stock markets tumbled as weak indicators for U.S. regional factory activity and business combined with fresh fears over the health of euro zone banks.

Gold hit record highs, while other so-called safe havens such as the Swiss franc, U.S. dollar and bonds rallied.

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB .CRB, a global benchmark for commodities, finished down 2.3 percent. It was the index's biggest daily decline since August 8, when energy, metals and agricultural markets slumped in the aftermath of Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. triple-A credit rating.

"It's much of the same -- concerns over European banks, U.S. deficits weighing on economic growth and the possibility of a global recession as the end result," said Chris Jarvis, senior analyst for Caprock Risk Management in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire.

"These cross currents are driving wild swings for riskier asset classes such as equities and commodities, specifically crude oil. Until clarity improves, we expect volatility to remain elevated relative to historical norms."

U.S. crude futures ended the official trading session down $5.20 at $82.38 per barrel. It was down more than $6 in post-settlement trade, hovering at just above $81. By 4 p.m. EDT -- some 90 minutes after settlement -- volumes in U.S. crude were nearly 25 percent above the 30-day average.

Factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region plummeted in August, falling to the lowest level since March 2009, while existing home sales unexpectedly dropped in July, data showed.

On other fronts, new U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected last week, while consumer prices rose faster than expected in July, separate government reports showed.

Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N) added to the glum picture by cutting its forecast for global growth. It cited "recent policy errors" in the United States and Europe plus prospects of further fiscal tightening in 2012.

Copper futures in London fell more than $200 per tonne, or over 2 percent, to finish below $8,800. Other industrial metals sank too, with aluminum plummeting its lowest level since December and tin losing as much as 5 percent at one point.

Gold rose 2 percent to its second record high in a week, surging above $1,825 an ounce. Investor fears over the global economy drove them toward the precious metal despite a stronger dollar, which would ordinarily dent gold prices.

(Editing by Dale Hudson and Sofina Mirza-Reid)