NEW YORK The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, closed on Thursday with its biggest daily loss since the U.S. credit rating downgrade as financial markets drew broad selling.

The 19-commodity CRB settled down 2.3 percent. It had fallen 2.8 percent on August 8 in reaction to the first-ever U.S. credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's on August 5.

Much of Thursday's losses came from sharp selling in commodities such as crude oil, copper and corn.

U.S. crude oil, the largest component of the CRB with a 23 percent weighting, settled down almost 6 percent, or $5.20, at $82.38 per barrel. Like the CRB, it was the largest daily loss for U.S. crude since August 8.

U.S. copper and corn futures fell about 2 percent each.

