Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (IFR) - So much for stability. This week's apparent improvement in the markets was short lived as risk assets once again retreated on recession fears and banking worries.

The unrelenting volatility and slowdown in economic growth threatens to put increasing pressure on lower-junk rated issuers' ability to refinance, as risk aversion remains de rigueur.

Sales of new junk debt have tumbled to the lowest monthly level in two years, with only four companies tapping the market for a total of $1 billion so far in August. This falls far short of the 50 companies that tapped the market in August last year for nearly $25 billion, or the 27 companies that priced for nearly $10 billion in August of 2009, according to data from Thomson Reuters.

Given that August supply tends to be concentrated into the first two weeks, this month will almost certainly be the quietest August that this market has seen since the crisis.

Rising borrowing costs and tougher market conditions could mean that companies at the bottom of the ratings scale will struggle to refinance maturing debt. The extra yield required by investors to hold junk bonds instead of U.S. treasuries remained nearly yearly highs above 700bp on Wednesday, compared to just 453bp this time six months ago, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch High-yield Master II index.

"Companies in the lowest ratings categories - Single B and especially Triple C and below - have the greatest refunding risk," says Diane Vazza, head of global fixed income research at Standard & Poor's.

Approximately $51 billion of junk-rated debt will come due before the end of this year. According to Standard & Poor's, $35.65 billion of this will come from companies in the single B spectrum, and $4.24 billion from companies rated triple C or lower.

In full-year 2012, it estimates total speculative-grade debt maturities at $125 billion.

Despite the massive plunge in deal volumes, Vazza maintains that US companies' short-term refunding needs appear manageable, although the rating agency bases this assumption on expectations that speculative grade issuance will pick up again.

But just how much access high-yield issuers really have remains the big question mark.

Feedback from investors and analysts alike increasingly suggests that the market has cheapened enough to present a compelling buying opportunity, although they are firmly favoring higher-rated high-yield issuers in the double or single B world.

"We view the recent sell-off as an excellent entry point for high-quality paper," says Michael Anderson, global high-yield strategist at Citi. "However, this level of volatility is not good for high-yield in general, even with spreads above 700bp."

Anderson adds that slow growth or low inflation will be good for higher-quality high-yield bonds. "Double-B issuers are less likely to need a strong economy in order to sustain a levered balance sheet," says Anderson.

John Yovanovic, a managing director and head of high-yield portfolio management at PineBridge Investments who has underweighted lower tiered high-yield bonds in the Triple C ratings spectrum for the past three months, argues that any refinancing risk has less to do with funding costs and more to do with the availability of funding.

"The availability of credit is more important than price to lower-rated issuers."

"It is definitely too early to be raising the red flag", says Brett Matkins, managing director and head of high-yield capital markets, Americas at RBS.

"Those companies looking for opportunistic issuance are not tapping the market in the current volatile conditions, but those with M&A financings - including most triple C rated issuers - that need the money have been able to gain access."

According to Matkins, the overall new-issuance spread for companies in the high-yield market has increased somewhere in the region of around 200bp since its May lows. For triple C rated issuers, this is more like 300bp.

This is not a small number, although Matkins argues that this is not unattractive for issuers from a historical perspective.

"Investors are still willing to put money to work especially compared to what they can get in other asset classes."

Recession woes

With spreads now back at levels not seen since 2009, the high-yield market is currently pricing in 100% chance of a mild recession, according to Oleg Melentyev, a credit strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

August is shaping up as among the worst months in the high-yield market's 25-year history, as increasing concerns of a double dip recession sparked a global sell-off in risk, said Melentyev.

"The market has quickly shifted from being too complacent to pricing in too a high probability of recession, in our opinion," says Wes Sparks, head of US fixed income at Schroders.

"Certainly the probability of recession has gone up, but if one does not actually occur then eventually this recent market downdraft will have proven to be a great buying opportunity in high-yield bonds."

(Rachelle Kakouris is an IFR analyst)