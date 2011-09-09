NEW YORK (IFR) - Asset-backed securities are more attractive as an option for risk-averse investors navigating around global credit market volatility as US consumer credit performance improves and because the bonds feature high ratings and short maturities.

Investors eagerly embraced four new auto-loan-backed issues this past week, including two subprime deals from AmeriCredit and Santander that were oversubscribed all the way down the capital structure. Both deals were increased in size during marketing due to investor demand.

"ABS represents a highly rated risk that offers a defensive maturity," said Jay Steiner, the head of the global credit solutions banking group at Deutsche Bank. "Since it's a short, liquid product, it represents a flight to safety."

Investors now seem comfortable moving down in credit - both into non-prime auto and into mezzanine tranches - particularly from originators they trust. And they are willing to do so at a price that also works for issuers, Steiner added.

It doesn't hurt that the auto-loan portfolios of AmeriCredit and Santander performed relatively well during the post-2008 downturn.

This week's spate of issuance was met with enthusiasm following a summer that produced only a handful of asset-backed deals.

But what is most striking is how well ABS held up following the overall whipsawing credit market performance of July and August, which was influenced by growing uncertainty caused by the European debt crisis and S&P's downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating.

The Triple A spreads on this week's two subprime auto transactions remained virtually the same as the companies' pre-summer offerings - an impressive feat considering the recent fluctuation of spreads in other fixed-income sectors, such as US CMBS.

Santander was able to sell the Triple B piece of its current US$900m SDART 2011-3 offering, while it had to retain the same piece of the equivalent June 2011 offering. Moreover, the AmeriCredit trade's Double B bond was 4.75 times oversubscribed at pricing on Thursday.

"I think that as we have now something of a contingent commitment from the Fed on freezing short-term rates, the shorter intermediate part of the yield curve looks attractive from a carry and rolldown perspective, so I think that has encouraged flows into well-structured fixed-rate autos and credit cards," said Chris Sullivan, chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union, who oversees a fixed income portfolio of more than US$1.2bn.

Sullivan said that he saw significant secondary-market trading volume in ABS this week, including US$500m on Thursday alone. The increased activity was sparked by the emergence of the four primary-market deals, he said.

"We could look for spreads to tighten further on demand remaining firm as these classes are mostly insulated from the sharp risk-reduction trades and credit volatility that has been a feature of the market in recent weeks," Sullivan noted.

Consumer credit's improvement

In addition to the deals from AmeriCredit and Santander, investors also bought prime-retail auto deals from issuers Ally Financial and Huntington this week.

Experts say that investors' current view of ABS as a flight-to-quality investment is buoyed by the fact that US consumer credit, particularly for auto and credit card borrowers, has improved.

"Most ABS is consumer-related and consumer credit is not anything that people are saying they're concerned about," said Brian Wiele, head of Americas securitization syndicate at Barclays Capital. "The loss and delinquency performance is the best the market has seen in a long time."

For example, prime auto delinquencies recently bounced off a low (0.40%) not seen since May 2007 (0.38%), according to Barclays Capital research.

Moreover, current delinquencies (0.49%) are still at a 38-month low, even given the seasonal upturn that the market is witnessing.

"In light of this data, ABS investors have very minimal concerns about consumer credit performance right now," said Joe Astorina, a strategist at Barclays. "Auto borrowers have shown a remarkable resilience and willingness to pay through the credit crisis."

Lenders' taste for risk has also increased for newly originated loans, as subprime auto lending has recently ticked up, according to a report released by Experian Automotive late last month.

In Q2 2011, 22.29 percent of all new vehicle loans went to customers in the non-prime, subprime and deep subprime categories, increasing from 18.21 percent in Q2 2010, Experian said.

Non-prime performance for legacy auto loans has improved as well, Barclay's Astorina said. Delinquencies are at a 50-month low (2.49% now versus 2.43%). What's more, annualized net losses for both prime and non-prime retail auto ABS are at levels not seen since around August 2006 (0.51% and 4.75%, respectively).

Despite a lack of primary credit card ABS issuance, that sector has had a similar delinquency profile over the past year.

Astorina said that weaker credit card borrowers were culled from the pack during the financial crisis - primarily through defaults - and have not been replaced because credit standards are significantly tighter.

"Consumers have more liquidity than they historically have. They are decreasing leverage," said Barclays' Wiele. "Consumer credit is solidifying."

However, there is a risk down the road that a further weakening economy could put pressure on delinquency and loss rates, said Sullivan from the UNFCU.

In the meantime, ABS investors are finding value deeper in lower-rated levels of the capital structure, and eagerly scooping up every deal offered.

The AmeriCredit transaction, AMCAR 2011-4, was increased to US$900m from US$800m. Surprisingly, the Double B-rated bond was the first from the deal to attract investor interest, and was the most oversubscribed.

Initial guidance was at 600bp to 625bp over interpolated swaps, a benchmark, and it ended up pricing lower, at 575bp over.

The money-market tranche was four times oversubscribed -- meaning there were buyers for four times as much of that tranch as was offered -- while the top-rated Triple A tranches had somewhat less demand. They were between 1.3 times and 1.9 times oversubscribed.

AMCAR's one-year bond was talked at 50bp to 55bp and tightened in to 45bp.

"One-year auto bonds are a great cash surrogate for investors to park their money in, and have attracted the most interest," said Deutsche Bank's Steiner.