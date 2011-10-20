Euro banknotes and a calculator are placed on a currency graph and ticker in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 19, 2011. Picture is taken on October 19. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON The sheer complexity of Sunday's critical European Union summit is warning many investors against the durability of knee jerk market reactions and, bewildered by countless "make or break" headlines, many funds are tempted to think beyond the event.

The complexity of the summit's potential fixes for the euro zone's sovereign debt and banking seizure has been debated in the finest of details across news agencies, newspapers and the web on a minute-by-minute basis for the past several weeks.

And for some commentators the outcome is now binary. A solution that ticks all the boxes would deliver a surge of relief to markets, banking and global economic confidence at large. Failure would spell disaster, the end of the euro in its current form, double-dip world recession or even depression.

Complicating the picture, as ever, is the fact so many views are tinged with some political tilt or bias on the issue.

Those intent on saving the euro at all costs via deeper European integration now talk in apocalyptic terms, in part to prod governments and electorates into taking what they see as the only sensible option of deeper cross-border links.

The euro-skeptic lobby is equally vociferous in deriding a structure they always felt was doomed to fail, reinforcing their long-held political arguments on economic sovereignty and wariness of supranational integration.

For many money managers, the more prosaic reality is probably somewhere in between and something that just "works." And despite some of the most sophisticated financial analysis money can buy, many are just bamboozled by the politics.

CONFUSED, FROZEN, LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

"Our investors are confused," Laurence Fink, chief executive of the world's largest money manager Blackrock, said late Wednesday. "We have many clients worldwide who are confused, frozen, looking for answers."

If European governments acted with a sensible long-term view, Fink added, investors "would rush right back into the marketplace."

But it's the variety of ideas surrounding a "sensible long-term view" that throws us back into acres of grey area.

All of which might explain why there has been little or no net move in the world's benchmark financial prices and indices for almost two months -- plenty of ebb and flow and volatility, but no real direction since August.

What is more, the fog surrounding the euro fine print means more and more money managers are hoping the recent stabilization of global growth can by itself hold markets together even in the face of European "muddle through."

Data out over recent weeks has shown a jump of more than one percent in US retail sales and a 15 percent jump in U.S. housing starts in September, third-quarter Chinese national output growth still in excess of 9 percent, record UK exports in August and a steady Q3 corporate earnings season so far.

On Thursday, a key gauge of U.S. business sentiment from Philadelphia's Federal Reserve jumped to a 6-month high.

For equity strategists at Deutsche Bank, European crisis management may well manage to lower risk around the world and to cut global cost of capital. But they figure that the longer-term price for Europe will be lower growth too and this will be a slow burner for all economies.

"Beyond the outcome of this weekend, we think that the European crisis is approaching an end. While the focus is on estimating the costs, the market believes that a European recession and dilution to banks' shareholders is a small price to pay compared to the alternative."

Yet, not all agree. Investors still fear some non-specific disaster trigger in European government debt funding to be the biggest leftfield shock to their portfolios ahead.

In their latest monthly poll of 286 funds with more than $700 billion of assets under management, Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed on Wednesday that over 60 percent still saw the biggest "tail risk" to be in European sovereign debt -- although that figure was closer to 70 percent last month.

In many ways, the job of the summit is to cut that fear.

ON THE TABLE

So, a deal of some sort now seems almost certain. The history of the EU suggests it will have some plan and that is the running assumption in financial markets. This at least takes the cliff-hangar aspect away from Monday markets.

The details then hinge on three key areas. First is on ways to leverage the zone's 440 billion euro rescue fund to give it the firepower to buy sovereign debts on primary or secondary markets and be available to recapitalize weak banks hit by writedowns on any restructured government bonds.

The second is a credibly deep restructuring and write-off of Greek debts to ensure future sustainability. The third area involves bolstering euro institutions to insulate the rest of the bloc's borrowers going forward, possibly even the prospect of joint bonds or a single finance ministry in the future.

As is typical, markets are seeking to simplify the instant "buy/sell" decision by focusing on headline numbers.

Most reckon the capacity of the European Financial Stability Fund needs expanding to between 1 and 2 trillion euros, involving a possible bank recapitalization of at least 100 billion euros as well as significant bond buying and an agreed private sector haircut on Greek debts of around 50 percent.

Beyond that -- there is a blizzard of nuances on practicalities and efficacy as well as legal and constitutional

minefields and loopholes.

Focusing on market behavior before and after previous "do or die" weekends over the past two years, Barclays analysts Paul Robinson and Yuki Sakasai showed global equities and risk assets closely correlated with the euro and tended to weaken into the event. But they also cautioned against assuming easy correlations lasting for long.

"The crisis has been so complicated and the "small print" so important that the initial response of assets is not a very reliable guide to the response over the following period," they told clients, adding that global risk may decline on a deal but European growth may subsequently weaken.

And if summit outcome disappoints, many may simply turn their eyes to the next major summit -- the Group of 20 summit in Cannes 10 on November 3-4.

(by Mike Dolan; editing by Ron Askew)